Soludo Mourns the Death of Former Abia State Governor, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has expressed his profound condolences on the passing of Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, a distinguished politician and former Governor of Abia State, at the age of 72 years.

Governor Soludo in his condolence message by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime commended the outstanding leadership qualities of the deceased and the sterling contributions he made in diverse spheres of public service in his lifetime.

He noted that Dr. Onu’s impressive legacy extends far beyond his tenure as a state governor.

A former lecturer and the first civilian governor of Abia State, he also served Nigeria selflessly in numerous capacities, including Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation in former President Buhari’s administration, and as a former national chairman of the All Nigeria’s Peoples Party (ANPP).

Governor Soludo further eulogised Dr. Onu as a leader known for his steadfast principles, decency and simplicity, noting that his contributions to national development, from his role as the first chairman of the Conference of Nigerian Elected Governors to his advocacy for scientific advancement, will be deeply missed.

The governor further offered his sincerest condolences to Dr. Onu’s family, friends, and associates as well as the Government and people of Abia State during this difficult time, praying God to grant them comfort and strength as they mourn his loss.