Soludo Condoles With Nollywood On Death Of Members In Recent Boat Tragedy

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has commiserated with families, Actors Guild of Nigeria and the entire Nollywood industry on the painful loss of their members in a recent fatal boat accident that occurred along River Niger en route to a movie location.

The Governor in his condolence message expressed deep regrets that talented, promising, young Nigerians like actor Junior Pope and others in pursuit of their career dreams could lose their lives in such unfortunate circumstances.

This tragic accident, the Governor remarks, brings to the fore again the importance of engaging basic safety measures in water transportation in Nigeria, most especially the procurement of life jackets, hiring of life guards, and administration of first aids like CPR on victims.

Governor Soludo, while urging Nollywood practitioners to always comply with the above necessary safety precautions to save lives on riverside engagements, further expressed his full support for development of the creative entertainment industry.

He affirmed that the entertainment sector is complementary to well-rounded development in society, and that is why the Anambra State Government today is building the “Solution Fun City” in Awka, remodeling the Agulu Lake as a tourist delight, and modernising the water transportation system in the state to boost tourism and economic activities.

The Governor prays that the souls of the boat tragedy victims rest in peace, while their families, friends and industry colleagues find solace in their cherished memories.