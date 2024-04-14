Kidnapped Channels TV reporter regains freedom

The Channels TV reporter was reportedly seized by the abductors in Port Harcourt around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday as he returned from an official assignment at the Government House

The Channels Television reporter, Joshua Rogers, who was abducted from his residence in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has been freed.

He was released around 10 p.m. on Friday unharmed, about 24 hours after being abducted from his home in Rumuosi, Obio/Akpor area of Port Harcourt on Thursday.

He was reportedly seized by gunmen around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday as he returned from an official assignment at the Government House.

The criminals intercepted him and forcefully took him away in a Channels Television-branded vehicle.

His colleague, Charles Oporum, confirmed the news of his release in the late hours of Friday.

“Yes, he has been released about an hour ago, and has reunited with his family,” Mr Oporum said.

The management of the television station also confirmed Mr Rogers’ release in a brief statement.

“The statement reads: “Channels Television reporter, Joshua Rogers, who was abducted last night in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has been freed.

“We thank our viewers and all those who expressed concern over the unfortunate incident.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also saw a video showing Mr Rogers celebrating with his family after he regained his freedom.

However, it remains unclear whether he was rescued by security forces or if ransom was paid for his release.

The abductors were said to have contacted his wife, demanding a ransom of N30 million for his release.

But the police and the State Security Service (SSS) launched rescue efforts during his abduction.

NUJ’s call for journalist’s release

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) had on Friday night called for the immediate release of the kidnapped Channels Tv reporter.

Chris Iziguzo, NUJ President, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

He urged the Rivers State Government and security agencies to ensure to ensure the journalist was promptly released safe.

“The NUJ is deeply concerned about the escalating insecurity faced by journalists and media practitioners in the country.

“It is distressing that individuals involved in the vital work of informing the public have become targets of criminal activities.

“The NUJ hereby appeals to the Government of Rivers State and relevant security agencies to prioritise efforts towards securing the safe and immediate release of Rogers,” he said.

The NUJ president emphasised the need to ensure journalists’ well-being and safety during this critical time.

Mr Rogers is Channels TV’s Government House Correspondent in Port Harcourt.

(NAN)