 Ibadan residents decry reactionary policing, want answers on how Secessionists beat security operatives hosted their flag in Oyo state govt secretariat building 

While some residents in Ibadan Oyo state have commended the security operatives for their timely response to Sessionist’s attempt to take over the Oyo state seat of power on Saturday other residents however have expressed shock at the news of suspected criminals disguised as agitators who succeeded in hoisting their flag in the Oyo state government secretariat.

The agitators who allegedly wear foreign camouflage are said to be Oodua Nation Sessionists, who stormed the Oyo state government secretariat building in their numbers and succeeded in hoisting their flag before they were stopped by the combined security operatives drafted to the secretariat.

A resident who identified himself simply as Adeoye while reacting to the audacious attempt to take over the secretariat commended the security operatives for neutralizing the threat but wondered how the agitators beat the security checkpoints to get inside the government seat of power.

He said ” I am grateful to God for stopping the evil plans of so-called agitators and the quick response from the combined security operatives in the state. The entire scenarios shows that that secretariat and the entire Ibadan land need to be more protected because I have been wondering how do they beat the security operatives on the roads to get into the middle of a government seat of power. I learned they came in a bus and bikes and they were fully kitted but how were they not intercepted until they got into the secretariat and hoisted their flag? Are they not supposed to be security operatives manning the entry and exit gates of the secretariat? So how was it possible to allow such a large number of people in camouflage to enter through the gates?

Another resident who identified himself as Korede said ” This is not acceptable. Why are the security operatives reactionary to issues instead of being proactive. We thank God they nip those people who claim to be agitators in the bud but as a resident in this town , I would need to know how they could have successfully entered the seat of power in my state to hoist thier flag. It is a big slap on our security architecture in this state.

Another resident Mr. Jimoh who claimed to be a security consultant urged the security operatives to be more vigilant.

” Oyo state is peaceful all these while and it’s the security operatives that have been keeping us safe through the help of God and the commitment of the government. This peace should not be taken away as I urge all those in charge of the security of this state to be more vigilant . Security persons manning the gates and those on the roads should desist from begging for alms. This kind of behaviour does not show that they are serious on thier job. The enemies can easily penetrate and beat the check points if such behaviour are being practiced by security personnel “.