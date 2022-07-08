Trailer crushes 8 persons, sallah rams to death in Kwara

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

Few hours to this year’s sallah festival, tragedy struck in ilorin, the Kwara State capital as eight persons and unspecified number of cows and rams were reportedly killed when a white coloured commercial trailer coming from the northern part of the country rammed into a stationary vehicle.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred in Okoolowo junction, Ilorin South Local Government Area of Kwara State on Wednesday morning.

According to a resident of the area, Salaudeen Abiola, the driver of the cow-filled trailer with registration no DAT SGM396ZR rammed into another trailer parked along the road.

He said a male victim believed to be the owner of the animals who sat with the driver in the front died on the spot.

“The other victims include people inside the stationary trailer and other traders and marketers around the place during the incident. It was a gory sight to behold”, he said.

Another eyewitness, who gave the casualty figures as 12, said corpses of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ilorin.

When contacted, the Kwara State Federal Road Safety Commander, Frederick Ogidan, confirmed the incident to Daily Champion,said “17 people were involved in the accident, but eight died while four were injured”.

