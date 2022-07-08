How RUGIPO student died- Osun Amotekun Corps

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Operatives of the Security Network “Amotekun Corps” and Office of the Governor’s Special Adviser on Security Matters have decried the death of a student of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo allegedly shot by one of the Amotekun men in Owo during an operation.

It expressed the need to explain to the public what transpired few days ago that led to the unfortunate death of the student.

” In its avowed determination to ensure that Ondo State is rid of criminal elements, the state Amotekun Corps is investigating the case of a syndicate that specializes in attacking Okada riders with dangerous weapons and dispossess them of their motorcycles in the process.

“Luck, however, ran out of one of the syndicates who was given a hot chase into a building in Owo by men of the Amotekun Corps where other members of the gang met 15 men in the building, seven out of the men stacked naked inside the room filled with smoke. And four Okadas were also found inside the bedroom.

After introducing themselves to the men, they struggled to disarm the operative whose alarm attracted the other two outside.

“In an attempt to apprehend the suspect, they swung on men of the Corps, trying to disarm them and in the course of the struggle, one of their riffles triggered off and hit one of the suspects and an Amotekun officer.

“At that instance, none of them told Amotekun officers that they were students”.

According to the State Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, his men eventually overpowered the suspects, arrested and took them to the Corps Office in Owo where they were detained while investigation continues.

He said the incident occurred on 27th and 28th of June, 2022.He was released to him on health ground, promising to return him to the corps custody so as to continue investigation.

“The suspect left our facility same day, 11 days after the incident to get first aid treatment with the promise to return in continuation of the investigation.

“Surprisingly, the news of the dead suspect’s filtered yesterday after 11 days the incident occurred.

“We sincerely register our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased while we continue with our indepth and thorough investigation to the real cause of his death.

“The Ondo State Amotekun Corps, however, wishes to assure the public that it will work with stakeholders including NANS, the Polytechnic Community and family of the victim to ensure that justice is timely served”, Adeleye said.

The Corps promised that it would not relent in its avowed determination to protect the residents of Ondo State in collaboration with other security agencies and sanitize the state of criminal elements terrorizing the state.

