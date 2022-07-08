Eid-El- Kabir: Glo calls for love, unity

As Muslims the world over celebrate the 2022 edition of Eid-El-Kabir, digital solutions company, Globacom, has urged the Nigerian faithful to celebrate with love and abide by the teachings of the Holy Quran.

In a press statement in Lagos on Friday, Globacom said the Muslim Ummah should use the festive period to pray for the unity and development of the country, and put the teachings of Prophet Mohamed on peace into practice.

Globacom said, “We rejoice with the Muslim Ummah as they celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir festival. We call on them to use the occasion to continue to live up to the tenets of their faith through peaceful co-existence with their neighbours and obedience to the injunctions of the Holy Quran”.

It urged the faithful to celebrate moderately and also be mindful of the lessons of dedication and obedience to higher authorities as seen in Prophet Ibraheem’s willingness to sacrifice his son in deference to the will of God, a supreme act of faith which Eid-El-Kabir glorifies.

Globacom stated that, “It is a season of charity, peace-making and forgiveness. We must use this season to remember to care for the poor and the needy in line with Allah’s injunction to be our brother’s keeper”.

While wishing Muslim faithful very happy Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, The company which assured subscribers on its network of quality service delivery during the holidays and beyond wishes all Muslim faithful a very happy Eid celebrations.

