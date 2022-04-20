Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Traditional Marriage between Peter Obi ‘s daughter Amaka Obi , Chukwuma Okeke-Ojiudu held in Anambra

Photo Gallery
By Peter
Mr Chukwuma Okeke- ojiudu with his wife former Miss Amaka Obi.
17

Parents of the bride , former Anambra state governor and 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Peter Obi  his wife Mrs.  Margaret .

L-r Mrs Ngozi Obi, Executive Vice Chairman Techno Oil limited Mrs Nkechi Obi (MON), Mother of the Bride Mrs Margaret Obi and Mrs. Olive Obi.

L-r… Chairman Board of trustees south East South south Professionals of  Nigeria  (SESSPN) Mr Emeka Ugwu-Oju. Father of the bride former Anambra state governor and 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of (PDP) Mr Peter Obi, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, his wife Lady Stella and mother of the bride Mrs. Margaret  Obi.

L-r …Mother of the groom Mrs Rebeka Okeke –Ojiudu  ; Senator Dr. (Mrs.) Uche Ekwunife (IYOM); Father of the bride former Anambra state governor and 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of (PDP) Mr Peter Obi; Mrs Stella Maduka.

Amaka  Obi presenting win to her husband Chukwuma  Okeke.

L-r… The Bride  former Miss Amaka  Obi. Dancing at her traditional wedding with her mother Mrs Margaret Obi.

L-r .. Former Anambra state governor and 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Peter Obi with Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

L-r… Senator Dr. (Mrs.) Uche Ekwunife (IYOM), mother of the bride Mrs. Margaret  Obi.  Mrs Stella Maduka and Mrs Rebeka Okeke –Ojiudu   (groom Mother).

L-r … Senator Dr. (Mrs.) Uche Ekwunife (IYOM), Father of the Groom  Chief Echezona Okeke- Ojiudu, , Mrs Stella Maduka, during the  Traditional  Marriage between Peter Obi ‘s Daughter Amaka  Obi and Chukwuma  Okeke-Ojiudu held at Agulu Anambra State on 17th Aril 2022… Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6488 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 20, 2022

Lagos Mainland Assemblies of God Nigeria Nat’l Easter…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 19, 2022

Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement presents two days…

1 of 158