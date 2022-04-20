APC pegs Presidential nomination form at N100m

The All Progressives Congress has pegged its presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at N100 million.

The party’s national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, disclosed this shortly after the 11th National Executive Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

The nomination form would go for N70 million while expression of interest forms would go for N30 million.

Opposing an earlier announcement by the party’s national women leader, Betta Edu, that the women will get free forms, Morka said women are entitled to free nomination forms but will pay for their expression of interest forms.

Details later…

