Tinubu, Northern Govs mourn Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado Ibrahim

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condoled with the government and people of Kogi State on the passing of the revered traditional ruler, His Majesty, Dr. Ado Ibrahim, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

The President said the death of the Ohinoyi is a painful loss, describing the late monarch as peace-loving, affable, and cerebral.

“The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland was in a class of his own. He was highly respected and admired for his deep insights, wisdom, and sophistication. He had a masterful way of handling issues. He was very knowledgeable and wise.

“May Almighty Allah grant His Majesty Aljannah Firdaus,” the President prayed.

President Tinubu asked the good people of Kogi State to take solace in the legacy of peace and fellowship left behind by the late monarch.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum and Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the demise of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Kogi State, Dr. Abdul Rahman Ado Ibrahim who died at 94.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya said the entire Northern Governors mourn the loss of this distinguished first-class monarch, a man of peace, and an exemplary leader whose reign was characterized by dedication and commitment to unity, harmony and understanding among the people.

He said, “Dr. Ado Ibrahim’s reign witnessed tremendous progress in his domain, leaving an indelible mark on the traditional and cultural heritage of the Ebira people. He was a cerebral leader of uncommon wisdom, humility and integrity.

“The late monarch’s legacy of peace, honor, unity, and the preservation of cultural heritage will continue to inspire and guide the Ebira race, the Northern region and Nigeria as a whole for generations to come”.

Governor Yahaya extended his condolences to the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and through him, the government and the people of Kogi State, as well as the entire Ebira land as they mourn the loss of a cherished leader and cultural icon.

The Governor called on the family of the late monarch to uphold his legacy of honour and dignity, and sustain his enduring influence.

The Northern Governors’ Forum Chairman prayed

Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late monarch and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus according to a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli