Omikrons Global Quangos Int’l discovers preventive and curative solutions to hypertension, diabetes, ulcers, others

Kelvin Egerue

There appears to be cheering news for the nation’s health sector with the announcement by Omikrons Global Quangos International Ltd that it has discovered permanent cure as well as preventive measures for Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus and Gastro-Intestinal Tract Ulcers.

Omikrons Global Quangos International Ltd revealed that the feat follow a two-decade of research in multi-medical sciences researches in Public Health, Community Medicine ,Pharmacology, Nutrition/Dietetics, Biotechnology and Anthropodelogy which was said to be the brainchild of the researcher poised to avail global solutions to the global problems discovered by other branches of Science and Humanities but left unresolved or at the best theorized.

These facts were made public in a letter to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu by the Managing Director of Omikrons Global Quangos International Ltd Alee Geoffrey seeking endorsement and approval by the health ministry.

It was revealed that the international medical researcher is currently at the verge of another great pioneer discovery in public health that would revolutionize human health and the researcher would therein propound a zom model which would instill pragmatic attitudinal shift that would amplify human health with some European doctors in a world-class university in Europe.

The factotum scientist emphasized that he discovered and indeed produced foods that have permanent cure to Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus, Gastro-Intestinal Tract Ulcers and so, annihilates the use of drugs/the complications therein, hence, eradicates the palliative management of these terminal diseases.

According to the company, these foods have the capabilities to prevent these diseases, especially, among the most vulnerable with family history.

“The aim of this Factotum Scientist is total eradication of these terminal diseases in our world with both the curative/preventive approaches with these foods that would consequently rid the world of these diseases with enormous preventive efforts targeted to the vulnerable families / individuals.

The Boffin used the First-Ever “Inverse Transcriptions” in both his research and the food productions. The foods have completed their Clinical Trials with the underlisted gamuts: 100% interactions with all foods/drugs including alcohol, no side/adverse effects/idiosyncracies, the Omikrons GQIL MMF (Diabetic Curative Food) has over 80% Clinical Efficacy @4th Upper Quadrant ++++. The Omikrons GQIL GMF (Hypertensive Curative Food) has over 70% Clinical Efficacy @3rd Upper Quadrant +++. The Omikrons GQIL WGMF ( GIT Ulcers Food) has over 70% Clinical Efficacy @3rd Upper Quadrant +++. The foods are safe for consumption by all including Children/Pregnant / Breastfeeding Mothers. The OMIKRONS GQIL MMF Diabetes Curative Food is clinically potent/efficacious for the treatment of Gestational Diabetes (Diabetes in Pregnancy). The OMIKRONS GQIL MMF Diabetes Curative Food cures type 2 Diabetes Mellitus permanently within 2 – 3 months of consumption. The food normalizes the blood sugar in a week’s time, depending on individuals, due to some underlying factors. Both Diabetes and Hypertension Curative Foods, overtime, aid the revivification /reversion of complications of Hypertension/Diabetes/drugs’ idiosyncracies – retinopathy, neuropathy, nephropathy over time. However, only complications that have not exceeded their elastic limit can be rejuvenated over time, depending on the extend of damage(s). Once nerves are completely destroyed, they are not revivable. Luckily, the foods would halt further demise/complications.

The letter to the presidency which was channeled through the Ministry of Health reads in part.

“We do not hope to be believed. All we are asking is for the Clinical Efficacies/Safety Indexes of these curative foods as claimed to be verified independently by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the office of the Hon. Minister of Health/Social Welfare/ Concerned Parties/Statutory Regulatory Bodies.

The three different curative foods are currently produced in the form of quaff (swallow foods) by Healthy Quaffer Foods™ and can be eaten by any soup of choice.

Plans are underway to produce the foods in the forms of noddles for the occidentals who are predominantly masticators unlike their African brothers who are majorly quaffers for global adaptability” the memo further stated.

Omikrons Global Quangos International Ltd said that it deemed it worthwhile to inform the public of the steps taken so far to ensure these great works are made accessible to both government and the wider society who are co-beneficiaries considering both the health and economic ambrosias that the global community and Nigerians in particular would maximize therein.