Tinubu lauds S/E leaders for harnessing their experience to build democratic governance.

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the leaders of South East for their concerted efforts in harnessing their collective experience, knowledge and relationships to advance developmental ideals, peace building and robust democratic governance in South East.

The President made this remarks during the burial ceremony of late Theresa Osinachi Omoke,the mother of his Senior Special Assistant on Community Engagement, South East, Barr. (Mrs) Chioma Nweze .

The President, represented by the Minister of Works, Chief David Umahi thanked the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru for raising the bar in the peace and security of the State and for deepening the cause of development of the State and all who live in it.

Umahi said, “You have taken every challenge of Ebonyi State as the challenge of the people, and you have raised the bar in advancing the People’s Charter of Needs of Ebonyi State. The President is very excited about your performances”.

In his condolence message to the family of the deceased, the President described the late mother of his SSA on Community Engagement as a woman with exemplary virtues who made immeasurable contributions to the advancement of the cause of humanity, and enjoined her and the entire Omoke family to take solace in the accomplishments of her age

“I would like to condole with you and the entire Omoke family on the death of your beloved mother, an icon and the matriarch of your family who sadly passed away on 18th of December, 2023 at the age of 75”.

He offered his deep condolences to the deceased family and his compassions to the cause of the family and community who would deeply miss her love and charity. While praying for the repose of her soul, he expressed commitment towards immortalizing the good name she bequeathed.

He said, “As government, we must do a very significant thing today. The State Government will build a befitting pavilion in this field, and that pavilion will be named after the late mother of Barr. (Mrs) Chioma Nweze.

The road leading to this field will be constructed as a mark of honour to late Deaconess (Mrs) Theresa Osinachi Omoke