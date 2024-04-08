Champion Newspapers Limited
Tinubu lauds S/E leaders for harnessing their experience to build democratic governance.

President Tinubu
Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

 

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the leaders of South East for their concerted efforts  in harnessing their  collective  experience, knowledge  and  relationships  to advance  developmental ideals, peace  building  and robust democratic  governance  in South East.

 

The President  made this remarks during  the burial ceremony  of late  Theresa Osinachi Omoke,the mother of  his Senior  Special Assistant on Community Engagement, South East, Barr. (Mrs) Chioma Nweze .

 

The President, represented by the  Minister of Works, Chief  David Umahi  thanked  the Governor  of Ebonyi State, Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru for  raising  the bar in the peace  and security  of the State and for deepening the cause  of development of the State and all who live in it.

 

Umahi said, “You have taken every challenge of Ebonyi State as the challenge of the people, and you  have raised the bar in advancing the People’s Charter of Needs of Ebonyi State. The President is very excited about your performances”.

 

In his condolence message to the family  of the deceased, the President  described  the late mother  of his SSA on Community Engagement as a woman with  exemplary virtues who made immeasurable contributions  to the advancement of the  cause of humanity, and enjoined her and the entire Omoke family to take solace in the accomplishments of her age

 

“I would like to condole with you and the entire  Omoke family on the death of your beloved mother, an icon and the matriarch of your family who sadly passed away on 18th of December, 2023 at the age of 75”.

 

He offered  his deep condolences  to the deceased  family  and his compassions to the cause of the family  and community who would deeply  miss her  love and charity.  While praying  for the repose of her soul, he  expressed commitment  towards immortalizing the good name she bequeathed.

 

He said, “As government, we must do a very  significant thing  today. The State Government  will build  a befitting pavilion in this field, and that  pavilion  will be named after  the late mother of Barr. (Mrs) Chioma Nweze.

 

The road leading  to this field will be constructed  as a mark of honour to  late Deaconess (Mrs) Theresa Osinachi Omoke

