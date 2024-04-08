APC dismisses Lukman’s assessment of Ganduje performance.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) has condemned in strong terms the comments credited to a former National Vice Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) North-West, Alhaji Salihu Lukman alleging incompetence on the part of the party’s leadership.

The party described the comments as unfortunate, lacking in truth and should be disregarded.

Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment to the National Chairman, Chief Oliver Okpala, who reacted to the trending comments regretted that Lukman deliberately threw caution to the wind in his usual manner of playing to the gallery when he asked the APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje to resign.

While describing Lukman, in a statement, as a politician without base and followership, Okpala cautioned that the politician has over the years made himself to retrogress consistently and has now lost all political relevance.

The statement said, “We are not surprised because Salihu Lukman has been a loose political cannon who has been unguided in his public utterances and conduct over the years.

“For him to make such claims about Ganduje means that he is indeed mischievous. Ganduje must have seen through the ignoble and treacherous motive.

“Lukman profits from crisis and this time around he will only fail and lose the little left of his political recognition.

“He is trying to create a wrong narrative about the political superiority and effective leadership which Dr. Ganduje has been providing for the party since he assumed office.

“Lukman was a party official who fought every party leadership even the one he served under. Such a person should not be taken seriously.”

Chief Okpala dismissed Lukman’s allegations that Ganduje was underperforming as National Chairman of APC stating that the politician, as a chronic critic will also criticise any saint who refuses to meet his bidding.

“Lukman should know that the APC ship is sailing without hitches and every member of the various organs are being carried along.

“Ganduje is a strategic and composed leader who has grip of the nitty-gritty of administering a political party. And that is what he has been doing trenchantly .

“Salihu Lukman should be taught that you don’t need to insult your leaders to be popular.

“Ganduje exudes love, faith, joy and happiness and he is committed to letting such pristine virtues to permeate Nigeria’s political orbit.

“Ganduje is a man who has seen it all and he is father to all. He has been a unifying factor, a stabiliser, using his wealth of experience in resolving political differences.

“He is greatly impacting positively on the fortunes and image of the party. What he has done since he came on the saddle is to unite and not to divide people.

“Ganduje will not be distracted by the likes of Lukman or the Kano State Government and others who have been working hard to destroy the APC or his hard earned integrity.

“Lukman and his likes should know that there is no room for their treachery in the current APC led by Dr. Ganduje. This APC is going to continue to focus on building love, peace, internal party democracy and forthrightness in all political dealings.

“Already, the way Ganduje has brought decorum to bear in the affairs of the party speaks volume. Coupled with the love APC leaders and members across the country have so far shown him, Dr. Ganduje has been attracting awards and commendations across boards.

“His well-known political clout and image has gone before him, creating goodwill for the APC across the country.

“Therefore, an amateur politician like Lukman cannot speak for the teeming Nigerians, and particularly APC members who have clearly shown their acceptance of Dr. Ganduje’s style of leadership .

“Lukman has no political base or followership and he thinks that by attacking Ganduje, he would get recognition, that is a failed strategy.

“He was an impediment to the party’s progress and unity. He has fought every leadership of the party since inception.

“Let me say it for the umpteenth time that the APC is well led by Dr. Ganduje. There is stability and peace in the party. the state organs and all other organs are working effectively and the party is now well structured,” Chief Okpala concluded.