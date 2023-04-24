Tinubu lands in Nigeria from France after 34-day absence

The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, returned to Nigeria on Monday afternoon after spending 34 days in Paris, France.

Tinubu arrived in the company of his wife, Remi, at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 4:20 pm.

He was escorted from the airport by a carnival-like motorcade to the Defence House. Also, various support groups were present to welcome him.

In recent days, the whereabouts of Tinubu have been the question on the lips of some Nigerians, especially his critics.

The former Lagos State governor, through his media office, has persistently said he was strong and healthy while dismissing the rumour about him traveling abroad in March for medical treatment.

One of the most influential politicians in Nigeria, Tinubu is called Jagaban, or “leader of the warriors,” by his supporters.

The 71-year-old contested in a presidential election for the first time in February 2023 and won. His campaign slogan, “It’s my turn,” was a nod to his role as a longtime political power broker. He is expected to be sworn-in as Nigeria’s president on May 29.

His Jet just landed a few minutes ago at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

