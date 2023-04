9mobile invests N70bn on network modernisation

Juergen Peschel, chief executive officer of 9mobile, said, 9mobile is on the path of a resurgence following the enormous investments of over 70 billion into its network operations and a strong commitment by the board and management to aggressively reclaim market share.

He further informed them of the addition of 600 new sites, equipped with 4G LTE facilities for enhanced operations and market competitiveness.

The new sites are being deployed alongside new broadband services to enlarge its fibre network across some Nigerian cities, amongst other technical, digital, and organizational upgrades to demonstrate 9mobile’s core values of innovation, quality of service, and customer-centricity.

Speaking at its annual Channel Partners Conference on the theme, “Re-engage to Succeed”, which was held recently in Ikeja, Lagos, Peschel, said, “9mobile is on the path of resurgence. We are taking back lost territories in the market and forging ahead to reclaim our innovative position and industry leadership.”

Peschel appreciated the presence and business commitment of the channel partners while emphasizing the significance of the brand renaissance, which he said is hinged on sustained stakeholder relations.

“Thank you very much for joining us on this special day. You have been with us through thick and thin; we are in this together, and I particularly thank you all for supporting 9mobile throughout the years.

“The years ahead are promising when you consider the level of expansion we are embarking on. We look forward to constantly interfacing with you, supporting you in various ways, enhancing our network, and making our relationships competitive”, he said.

Also speaking at the Channel Partner Conference, Victor Nwaobia, chief sales officer at 9mobile, emphasized the impact of the unique relationship 9mobile has enjoyed with its committed channel partners and said that this has aided in driving the company’s growth over the years.”

That we have sustained or retained almost 75 per cent of our channel partners over the years is a massive testament to your love and commitment for our business which is in its fifteenth year and going strong”, he enthused.

On their part, the channel partners also expressed their delight and belief in the brand’s renaissance.

One of them, Jude Ukachukwu of TIG Communications, expressed trust in the network, saying, “I have been with 9mobile since inception.”

“They’ve been quite supportive; they’ve done their very best. At some point, they pushed through and moved from the position of a new entrant and struggled and climbed steadily, and they did very well. The truth is that they have treated us well, and we are happy to work with them,” Ukachukwu continued.