Tinubu holds first security meeting with service chiefs

The President, Bola Tinubu, is currently meeting the Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, at the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu who arrived at the Villa at 10:53 am on Thursday went straight into a closed-door session with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

Thursday’s meeting is the President’s first official engagement with the security helmsmen since assuming office on Monday.

Although the meeting’s agenda is not yet public, the meeting may feature briefings from each security chief. keep the President abreast with the state of the nation’s security.

In his inaugural address on Monday, Tinubu had promised Nigerians that security would be a top priority for his administration.

He said “Security shall be the top priority of our administration because neither prosperity nor justice can prevail amidst insecurity and violence.

“To effectively tackle this menace, we shall reform both our security DOCTRINE and its ARCHITECTURE.

“We shall invest more in our security personnel, and this means more than an increase in number. We shall provide, better training, equipment, pay and firepower.”

Recall that Tinubu received in the audience the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa and Peng Qinghua, the Special Envoy of the Chinese President, Xi Jinping and the Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.

On Tuesday, he met the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mele Kyari, amongst others.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng