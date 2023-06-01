We haven’t devalued Naira — CBN

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked the news making the rounds that it has devalued the naira.

CBN in a statement signed by the Ag. Director, of Corporate Communications, Isa AbdulMumin Thursday said the news is false.

“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a news report by Daily Trust Newspaper of June 1, 2023, titled “CBN Devalues Naira To 630/$1”.

“We wish to state categorically that this news report, which in the imagination of the newspaper is exclusive, is replete with outright falsehoods and destabilizing innuendos, reflecting potentially willful ignorance of the said medium as to the workings of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the exchange rate at the Investors’& Exporters’(I&E) window traded this

morning (June 1, 2023) at N465/US$1 and has been stable around this rate for a while.

“The public is hereby advised to ignore the news report by Daily Trust in its entirety, as it is speculative

and calculated at causing panic in the market.

“Media practitioners are advised to verify their facts from the Central Bank of Nigeria before publishing

in order not to misinform the public,” CBN said.

