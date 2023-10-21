Tinubu, Environment Minister mourn as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Morocco dies at 42

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja, with agency report

The Nigerian ambassador to Morocco, Alhaji Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, has died at the age of 42.

A statement by the Media and Publicity officer of the Zazzau Emirate Council, Abubakar Sadiq Mohd, Zaria revealed that Bamalli died at a private hospital in Lagos while in transit to Morocco.

He was also the Magajin Garin Zazzau and the biological younger brother to the Emir of Zazzau.

The statement added that “funeral prayers will be announced later.”

He is survived by a wife and two children.

Bamalli was appointed last year by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Environment Minister have commiserated with the family of the deceased

President Tinubu expressed sadness over the death of Amb. Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, the Chargé d’Affaires in the Embassy of Nigeria in Rabat, Morocco.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Friday in Abuja.

The President condoled the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, on the passing of the Ambassador, who was his brother.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bamalli passed away on Friday at the age of 42.

Apart from serving as Nigeria’s Chargé d’Affaires in Rabat, Morocco until his death, Bamalli also served in Nigerian Missions across multiple continents, including Dublin, Ireland; Accra, Ghana.

The deceased also served at the State House and various departments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his accomplished career in the Foreign Service.

The President joined the Bamalli family, the Zazzau Emirate and members of the Nigerian Foreign Service in mourning the loss of the Magajin Garin Zazzau, describing him as an astute diplomat and Foreign Service Officer.

Tinubu noted that associates of the departed Ambassador in the Diplomatic Service and Zazzau Emirate would fondly remember him for his humility, kindness, team spirit, dedication and resilience in the face of challenges.

The President prayed Almighty Allah to grant the highly respected diplomat eternal rest and comfort his family and loved ones who are grieving this irreplaceable loss.

The Minister of Environment, Mallam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, has expressed his condolences over the death of Alh. Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, Magajin Garin Zazzau and younger brother of the Emir of Zazzau.

Balarabe, in a statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Haruna Ibrahim described the passing away of Alh. Mansur Nuhu Bamalli on Friday as a huge loss.

He said that Alh. Mansur Nuhu Bamalli was an esteemed individual who was well-known for his dedication and commitment to his community.

The Minister said the deceased worked tirelessly and served the people of Zazzau and the Emirate Council with unwavering passion and integrity.

He noted that Alh. Mansur Nuhu Bamalli was a personal acquaintance known for his remarkable leadership and his unwavering commitment to the development and progress of his people.

The Minister acknowledged the immense contributions that Alh. Mansur Nuhu Bamalli made in various areas, including agriculture, education, and community development.

According to him, he was a beacon of hope and a constant source of inspiration to those who knew him.

Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal expressed his deepest condolences to the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Nuhu Bamalli,Zazzau Emirate Council, the entire people of Kaduna State and Nigeria in general over the painful demise of Alh. Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, the Magajin Garin Zazzau and the younger brother of the Emir.

He also extended his sincere condolences to friends and loved ones and prayed they find the strength and resilience to bear the irreparable loss.

The Minister called on the people of Zazzau to come together as a community to support each other and remember the legacy of Alh Mansur Nuhu Bamalli.

He urged everyone to reflect on the positive impact that he had on their lives and the indelible mark he left behind.

Alh. Mansur Nuhu Bamalli was appointed the Nigerian Ambassador to Morocco last year and aged 42 years.