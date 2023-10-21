Excitement as Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar bags 2023 Champion Newspapers’ Leadership Heart of Gold Award today.

.We’re confident of a colourful, successful event –Dr. Mrs Iheakanwa

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

Expectations were high yesterday as preparations peaked ahead of the formal presentation of the 2023 Champion Newspapers’ Leadership Heart of Gold Award to Her Excellency Chief Dr. Mrs. Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar.

The Awardee, who is the founder of Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation, WOTCLEF, is making history as the first female recipient of the prestigious recognition conferred only on eminent Nigerians that have made remarkable contributions to the social and economic development of the country as well as demonstrated high integrity in their private and public conduct.

Speaking on the award, which is scheduled for the Nigerian Air Force, NAF Conference Centre Kado, Federal Capital Territory,FCT, Abuja, the Group Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers, Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa expressed optimism to hosting a successful event going by the crème de la crème of the society invited.

Former Vice President His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Waziri Adamawa whose wife is being honored is the Special Guest of Honour and will lead the galaxy of guests that include governors, members of the National and State Assemblies, socialites, diplomats, chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and corporate leaders.

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife, is the Royal Father of the Day while the ceremony is slated for 3.00pm.

Besides, His Excellency Ahmadu Umar Fintiri, Executive Governor of Adamawa State is the Chief Host while Mrs Beatrice Eyong, United Nations Country Representative to Nigeria and Barr Mrs Carol Ndaguba, pioneer Executive Secretary, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP will serve as Special Guest and Guest Lecturer respectively.

According to Dr.Mrs Nwadiuto, the event will turn out to be a memorable and hitch-free gathering considering the enthusiasm expressed by all the invitees and the high integrity of the Awardee, adding that the ceremony, been hosted by Champion Newspapers Limited is unique because Chief Mrs Abubakar is the first female recipient of the honour in the over 31years history of the newspaper.

“Her exemplary performance as founder of the Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Founder, WOTCLEF, in leading the campaign against sex slavery, exploitation of women and children in Nigeria where over 1400 trafficked women and children as well as other persons in situations of abuse and exploitation have been successfully rescued, rehabilitated and reintegrated into their communities is unbeatable and should be commended by all”, she stated.

Above all, the GMD noted that the Awardee’s tremendous work in WOTCLEF, her legacy non-governmental organization, NGO, led to the enactment of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Law Enforcement and Administration Act 2003 and the subsequent establishment of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Matters (NAPTIP) which has today become a model anti-trafficking agency in Africa.

The Champion Newspapers’ Heart of Gold Award is bestowed annually on reputable Nigerians whose quality leadership, achievements and contributions to national development are not only outstanding but inspire hope among citizens.