Tinubu appoints two new Chief Executive Officers in the health sector

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two (2) new Chief Executive Officers of Agencies under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare:

 

Executive Secretary / CEO, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) — Dr. Muyi Aina

 

Director-General / CEO, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) — Dr. Kelechi Ohiri

 

Dr. Muyi Aina is a globally renowned public health leader with a Masters in Public Health degree from Harvard University (USA) and a Doctorate degree from Johns Hopkins University (USA), following his first medical certification at the University of Ilorin.

 

Dr. Kelechi Ohiri most recently served as the Managing Director for Strategy at Global Alliance for Vaccines in Geneva, Switzerland. He obtained a Masters in Public Health degree from Harvard University (USA) and another Masters degree in Public Policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government following his first medical certification from the University of Lagos. He has obtained significant experience serving in the World Bank, McKinsey & Company, and has shaped reforms to the National Health Service (NHS) of the United Kingdom.

 

President Bola Tinubu urges the new leadership of these two critical agencies in the sector to prioritize quality, fairness, and accountability in the provision of world-class health care to all segments of the Nigerian society.

 

