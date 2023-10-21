Tinubu Celebrates Oba Of Benin At 70

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu warmly felicitates the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, as he marks his 70th birthday and seventh coronation anniversary.

President Tinubu rejoices with the Government and people of Edo State, the Royal Family, Benin Traditional Council, and most especially, the Benin people as their highly revered traditional ruler turns 70.

“You have served Nigeria in different capacities, especially as an ambassador of our great country. You are an ardent supporter of the nation’s war against human trafficking. Your steadfast collaboration with the Federal Government in ensuring that stolen artefacts are returned to the country is remarkable. Most importantly, Your Majesty’s words of advice for successive administrations stand you out as a lover of peace.

“As the custodian of the cherished customs and traditions of the Benin Kingdom and its people, I enjoin you to continue to use your exalted position and divine endowments for the promotion of arts, culture, and the values that the Benin Kingdom and the Nigerian people hold as sacrosanct,” the President stated.

President Bola Tinubu wishes the Oba many more years of good health and fulfillment on the throne.