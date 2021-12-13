Tinubu consoles with Masari over commissioner’s killing

Former Lagos governor and All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari and the people of the state over the killing of the state’s Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Rabe Nasir.

Dr. Nasir was assassinated on Wednesday night in his residence located at GRA along Daura Road, Katsina, the state capital, by some gunmen.

In a passionate letter to Governor Masari, which he personally signed, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “I offer my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences over the sudden and tragic loss of a member of your administration, Dr. Rabe Nasir, the Honourable Commissioner for Science and Technology.

“The senseless attack on Dr. Nasir’s home by unknown gunmen was a despicable and disturbing act of brazen criminality.

By all accounts, Dr. Nasir was a capable, diligent and important member of your administration. I commiserate with you, all the other members of your administration, his loving family, friends and well-wishers, and indeed the good people of Katsina State.

“Dr. Nasir’s death is a poignant reminder that in this moment, our most imperative task as leaders is to defeat those who would menace and threaten the lives, livelihoods and security of our people. I urge all members of the Nigerian security forces to hunt down and arrest all who are found to have been responsible for this attack on an innocent citizen in his home.

“This assault, on a member of the Katsina State Government, is nothing less than an attack on the safety and security of all Nigerians. It cannot be allowed to go unpunished. Rather, the perpetrators of this dastardly act must be brought swiftly to justice and I commend the response of your administration, the security forces and President Muhammadu Buhari in taking a swift and decisive action to capture the attackers.

“Once again, I offer my most sincere condolences to you and to Dr. Nasir’s family, colleagues, close friends and associates. May Almighty Allah grant him eternal peace as we remember and honour the legacy of a good man”.