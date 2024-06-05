Tinubu Congratulates Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Election Victory

President Bola Tinubu extends his warm congratulations to the Prime Minister of India, His Excellency, Narendra Modi, on his epoch-making victory in the nation’s parliamentary elections.

Prime Minister Modi’s coalition – the National Democratic Alliance – won a majority of the parliamentary seats, paving the way for a third consecutive term, which is a rare feat and the second time an Indian leader will retain power for a third term after Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister.

The President states that the outcome of the elections is a resounding affirmation of Prime Minister Modi’s exceptional leadership of the world’s largest democracy.

On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, President Tinubu congratulates the people of India and assures the South Asian nation of Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening relations and advancing shared goals and values as strategic partners in the league of nations.