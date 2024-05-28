Tinubu commissions Abuja’s Southern Parkway, commends Wike’s  leadership

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In a ceremony marking a significant milestone in the nation’s progress and development, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, for his revolutionary vision and tireless efforts in transforming the FCT.

As the nation celebrated the first year of President Tinubu’s administration, the commissioning of the Southern Parkway, a landmark project that had been abandoned for 13 years, symbolized the government’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.

President Tinubu praised Barrister Wike, affectionately called “Mr. Project,” for his unwavering dedication to the nation’s progress, saying, “I will not say that I am surprised. Barrister Nyesom Wike, thank you for giving us this hope and sincere commitment to shared value. Well done; as a team leader, you work so hard, tirelessly.”

The President acknowledged the transformative changes made to the FCT’s structure and administration, which have yielded remarkable results and elevated the hearts of many Nigerians. He expressed his gratitude to Barrister Wike for bringing life back to the Federal Capital Territory.

The Southern Parkway, a 5.4km length of road with 12 lanes, including 4 interchanges and associated underground engineering infrastructure facilities, represents a physical artery that connects vital areas within the FCT, symbolizing the nation’s collective aspirations for connectivity, ease of livelihood, accessibility, and progress.

President Tinubu emphasized the importance of infrastructure in enabling jobs, economic development, and prosperity, stating, “We recognize the fact that infrastructure is an enabler of jobs, economic development, and prosperity. We believe we are going to achieve all of that.”

Earlier, the Minister of FCT, Barr. Wike said This iconic roadway is the first of nine visionary projects scheduled for commissioning, represents a significant milestone in the Administration’s collective efforts to enhance the infrastructure and livability of Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Minister said the Southern Parkway commissioning underscores the shared commitment to progress, innovation, and Nigeria’s enduring prosperity.

Wike explained that the project, was conceived as a freeway to provide access and connectivity to the Southern development flank of the city, has been completed in line with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister highlighted that the Southern Parkway, awarded in 2011 and revised in 2021 due to changes in scope and economic indices, has been transformed into a 5.4km length of road with 12 lanes, including 4 interchanges and associated underground engineering infrastructure facilities.

“This project, completed at a revised contract sum of N35,757,763,310.18, will enhance traffic circulation, reduce travel time, and accelerate development in the Southern axis of the city, bringing improved socio-economic benefits to residents and visitors, Wike said.

The former governor praised President Tinubu’s unflinching support, which has led to the completion of this project and others, demonstrating the Administration’s commitment to progress and innovation; as he resolved to name the road “BOLA AHMED TINUBU WAY” in recognition of his transformative leadership”

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmed, presented a technical brief on the newly completed Southern Parkway project.

Hadi explained that “this vital transportation artery is a key component of the Abuja Master Plan, designed to optimize vehicular movement and enhance connectivity between the developed sectors and the central area.

The Abuja Master Plan envisions two development corridors, North and South, with the central area as the main hub. The parkway system, including the Northern and Southern Parkways, forms an integral part of the transportation network. While the Northern Parkway has been developed, the Southern Parkway had remained undeveloped for years, until the determination of the Honorable Minister of the FCT, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, brought it to fruition”

The Executive Secretary said the Southern Parkway spans 27 kilometers, from the city center to the inner southern expressway, and is designed to rapidly evacuate traffic, reduce delays, and increase productivity. It also aims to complement the Northern Parkway, ease traffic congestion in the southern districts, and accelerate development in the southern axis of the city.

According to him, the commissioned segment of the Southern Parkway covers 5.4 kilometers, featuring two main carriageways with four lanes each, two service carriageways with two lanes each, and four interchanges with eight bridge crossings.

“The project, awarded to Setraco Nigeria Limited in two phases, suffered inadequate funding but was completed through the efforts of Barr. Wike,”

Engr. Ahmed highlighted the project’s objectives, including rapid traffic evacuation, reduced delays, and increased productivity. He also acknowledged the challenges faced and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to present the technical overview.

The Southern Parkway’s completion marks a significant achievement in the FCT’s development, demonstrating the government’s commitment to infrastructure and sustainable growth. As Abuja continues to evolve, this vital artery will play a crucial role in shaping the city’s future.

As President Tinubu commissions the Southern Parkway, Abuja celebrates a new era of progress, innovation, and national unity, marking a significant milestone in the Renewed Hope Agenda.