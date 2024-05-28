My administration has zero tolerance for hawking, social exploitation —Ebonyi Gov

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru said his administration has zero tolerance for hawking and social exploitation and has banned battering and servitude of children assuring that the administration will encourage intellectual growth and advancement of children in the state.

Nwifuru, represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Moses Ije Odunwa stated this during the 2024 Children’s Day celebration in Abakaliki.

The governor said he did not only ban battering and servitude of children but that the administration was also committed to providing safe nurturing and supportive environment for all children to strive.

“Anyone caught in the act and abusing the rights of children will be treated accordingly by the law,” Nwifuru said.

He pointed out that his administration had implemented various initiative to improve education, health care and child welfare.

In her address, wife of the Ebonyi state governor, Chief Mrs Mary-Maudline Ogbonna Nwifuru called on all mothers to report cases of child labour practices to her foundation, BERWO office across the 13 LGAs in the state.

Chief Mrs Nwifuru who also flagged-off the campaign against Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination, between ages 9-14 years, emphasized that every child deserves access to quality education, healthcare and a safe and secure environment to live and thrive where their rights are protected

The governor’s wife also approved the immediate free scrotal hernia surgery for 100 children that have hernia in Ebonyi state

She called on parents and guardians to register their children and wards with the condition at the health Insurance Agency, EBSHIA, office at Centenary city between 27th May and 3rd of June 2024.

In her remark, Mrs Felicia Nwankpuma, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, pledged to continue to engage local and international development partners to increase their readiness in providing support and fund for children growth.

Victor Obasi, Speaker Ebonyi Children Parliament, suggested that adequate protection and wellbeing would be achieved through targeted legislation, implementation and enforcement of child rights law of 2010 and other related matters.

Also, the Speaker, Ebonyi State Children parliament, Rt Hon. Obasi Victor said that the years theme of the celebration “Investing In Our Future Means Investing in Our Children” resonates concerns for parents, guardians and policy makers to be intentional about the choices they make and resources provided to help children reach their full potentials.

Obasi said the ministry is committed to enforce all relevant laws that will enable full participation and development of children.