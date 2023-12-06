Tinubu Celebrates Tanko Yakasai At 98

President Bola Tinubu celebrates elder statesman and founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, OFR, on the occasion of his 98th birthday.

The President joins the Yakasai family, friends and associates in celebrating the distinguished figure who has devoted his life to fight for the unheard masses of our country as well as for justice, the rule of law, and the enthronement of good governance and transparency in public service.

The President describes the elder statesman as a patriot and one of the noblest men in Nigeria’s history.

President Tinubu prays that this anniversary of Alhaji Yakasai’s birth will bring fulfilment to the important causes the statesman has boldly fought for.

”May the good Lord grant the nonagenarian longevity and happiness,” the President prays.