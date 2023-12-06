NECA,CIBE inaugurate Coalition Group to mitigate harmful impact of disinformation on businesses

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) and the Center for International Enterprise (CIPE) blazed the trail Tuesday in Lagos,when they jointly inaugurated a private sector coalition group to mitigate the spread of disinformation with the attendant risk of it’s negative impact on economic prospects of the nation’s private sector.

Inaugurating the group,the Director-General of NECA, Adewale Smatt- Oyerinde stressed the negative consequences of disinformation on businesses.

He said:” We have businesses collapsing because of the issue of disinformation. We have seen people commit suicide because of the issue of disinformation.

“To us in NECA,we can no longer afford to be complacent any more.”

He charged the group to evolve strategies on how best mitigate the disinformation challenges faced by private sector businesses.

Oyerinde restated the preparedness of the organized private sector to join hands with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and other related agencies, to find a permanent solution to the problem.

Speaking also, the Project Coordinator,Mr Olusola Ayodele disclose that 52 per cent of businesses suffered due to disinformation,with the economic sector being the most susceptible.going by recent reports, stressing also,that no time can be more auspicious than now,for both the private and public sector to mount more pressure towards combating the dangers of disinformation in the nation’s polity.