Labour group,  activist, urge youths to take their place in strengthening democracy, nation-building

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

A group called the National Rescue Congress (NRC) has urged Nigerian youths to take their place and participate actively in strengthening the country’s democracy and build a nation that generations would be proud of.

It said for Nigeria to experience good governance and enjoy dividends of democracy, the youth must make sacrifices and join in the democratic reform in the country.

The Coordinator of DCC, Emmanuel Ihim, in a keynote address on Mandela’s Legacy: A Catalyst to Inspire National Rebirth at a Conference Commemorating the 10th Remembrance Anniversary of Dr. Nel- son Mandela in Abuja yesterday, said the project of redefining the nation’s democracy and building stronger country requires sacrifices and commitments.

He said for a freedom to be achieved, their must be sacrifices as Nelson Mandela of South Africa did.

“This assertion that “Freedom is not free” is not a mere platitude but a fundamental truth. The freedom to live without fear, voice opinions, vote, and dream are not gifts but rights that have been fought for and earned through immense struggle and sacrifice.

“Mandela’s journey teaches us that freedom is not a given; it is fought for, carned, and main- tained through constant vigilance and sacrifice.

“He spent 27 years in prison, sacrificing his freedom for the greater good of his nation. His struggle was marked by perseverance, resili- ence, and an unwavering commitment to his principles.

“Nelson Mandela’s journey was marked by a profound understanding that freedom is not a gift but a right that must be tirelessly fought for.

“He recognized that the path to freedom often comes at a high cost, but no price is too high when it comes to the liberation of one’s people. This principle drove Mandela to make im- mense personal sacrifices, enduring 27 years of imprisonment yet never wavering in his com- mitment to the cause of freedom for South Africa.

“His relentless fight for freedom should serve as both an inspiration and a call to action for the Nigerian youth.

“As Nigeria confronts its challenges oppression by leaders, marginalization by politicians, and the scourge of corrupt and criminal politics-Mandela’s legacy offers a powerful blueprint for resistance and change.

“For the Nigerian youth, Mandela’s story is a source of empowerment, encouraging them to realize that they, too, have the responsibility to fight for their freedom and shape their country’s future.

“It serves as a reminder that the struggle against oppression, corruption, and injustice is arduous and demands resili- ence, sacrifice, and unwavering conviction”,.

Continuing, the coordinator said, “The struggle for freedom in Nigeria is a complex interplay of socio-political factors and his- torical contingencies.

“To move forward, there is an urgent need to unify diverse societal factions and embrace the realization that preserving freedom is a shared crucial duty.

“The challenge before us is not just to lament the state of our nation but to take decisive action. Pre- serving freedom is a duty that falls on each of us.

“Preserving freedom is not the responsibility of a select few but a collective duty that falls on the shoulders of every Nigerian.

“It is time to reject the impunity that has infiltrated the fabric of Nigerian society, to reclaim the soul of the nation, and to restore integrity in its systems of governance.

“The youth must lead this charge, drawing inspiration from Mandela’s struggles.They must realize that freedom is not just about the absence of oppression but also the presence of justice, equity, and the ability to pursue one’s aspirations without fear or hindrance”.

According to him, reclaiming Democracy requires a collective awakening and a renewed commitment to the principles of democracy and justice.

“The youth of inspired by Mandela’s legacy, must be at the forefront of this movement, advocating for change, demanding accountability, and actively reshaping the nation’s future”..

In an interview at the event, an activist, senator Shehu Sani said most of the people at the position of authority today have not paid the price of democracy, stating that those that fought for democracy have been reduced to the back seat as spectators who watch how democracy is ruled.

He said that the people destroying democracy today were not part of those who suffered for it, and even endangered their lives.

Sani who said he was jailed with others in the strongle for democracy, regretted that they did not participate in the transition programme.

He urged the youths to fight for their rights and take their positions in the nation”s democracy for a better future.