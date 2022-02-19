Champion Newspapers Limited
The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries held a two days int’l Crusade held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
Cross Section of  Main Choristers,  singing at a  two days international  Crusade theme ‘;From Sorrow to Joy; 'held at the Chosen revival ground Ijesha ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
7

General Overseer the Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka ministering to the worshipers.

Cross Section of  worshipers praising   God.

Healing time at the Lord Chosen.

The  Lord Chosen Philippians giving Glory to God during their testimony time.

Cross Section of worshipers at the healing time.

Delivering time during a two days international Crusade theme ‘From Sorrow to Joy’ held at the chosen revival ground ljesha Lagos at the weekend 13/2/20/22… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

