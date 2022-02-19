2023: Nsukka leaders unite for Gov. Ugwuanyi

COSMAS CHUKWU

The stakeholders of Enugu North Senatorial District have vowed to continue to stand solidly behind their illustrious son and Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to ensure he successfully completes his tenure in 2023 and hands over to his successor in line with the established tradition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The stakeholders who spoke during the PDP campaign rally in Nsukka Local Government Area, ahead of the February 23, 2022 LG Elections in the state, unequivocally pledged to stand by Gov. Ugwuanyi in his cherished efforts of entrenching peace and good governance in the state, maintaining that they will always rally round the governor as their son and leader of the state.

Present at the rally include the Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, former legislator and PDP chieftain from Enugu East Senatorial zone, The Hon Nwabueze Ugwu,Esq., the member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Pat Asadu, the member representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, Hon. Engr. Simon Atigwe, their Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani counterpart, Rt. Hon. Dr. Martins Oke, the former State Chairman of the PDP and Leader, Enugu North Senatorial District, Chief Engr. Vita Abba, members of the state parliament and State Executive Council (EXCO) from the zone, the Chairman, Peace Mass Transit, Chief Sam Maduka Onyishi, an entrepreneur, Chief Williams Agbo, among others.

The Nsukka stakeholders commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his administration’s infrastructural transformation of the state especially in the rural areas, stressing that the University town of Nsukka is one of the major beneficiaries of the governor’s rural development policy.

Speaking at the well attended rally, Engr. Abba disclosed that Nsukka is united and will remain steadfast in protecting the interest of the governor as well as encourage him to deliver more democratic dividends to the people of Enugu State.

“Our son is the governor. We value our brother and anybody outside this zone who is doing the contrary will be resisted by us. Nsukka means business. Nsukka is grateful to you and will continue to stand by you”, he said.

Adding his voice, the member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Asadu pointed out that “Gov. Ugwuanyi is our leader; he has the people, he has Nsukka, he has Enugu East Senatorial District, he has Enugu West to fight for him”.

Corroborating, the Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District, Senator Chukwuka Utazi reassured Gov. Ugwuanyi that the people of Nsukka are “solidly behind you”, stating that “Anybody thinking that Nsukka is not united is wasting his time”.

According to him, “Anybody fighting you will not succeed. We will stand behind our own man. We will stand firmly and fight for you. Justice should be done to Nsukka people”.

At the PDP campaign rally in Igbo-Etiti LGA, the former Governor of old Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo disclosed that the PDP leadership in Enugu State had zoned the governorship position of the state to Enugu east Senatorial District in 2023.

Speaking at the rally, Dr. Nwodo said that he was in the party meeting alongside other leaders, such as the then Governor, Mr. Sullivan Chime, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, the then State Chairman the PDP, Chief Abba, where the decision was taken.

The former Governor revealed that it was Chief Dubem Onyia who moved the motion at the meeting, which was seconded by Senator Ben Collins Ndu, with an amendment by Dr. Charles Egumgbe that the governorship position should go to Enugu East Senatorial District in 2023 after the turn of Enugu North Senatorial District, which is presently occupied by Gov. Ugwuanyi.

Dr. Nwodo applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for the processes through which the party’s candidates for the chairmanship and councillorship positions emerged, disclosing that it was a “unanimous and a democratic consensus”.

He also lauded the governor for his remarkable achievements in the areas of healthcare delivery, education facilities, road infrastructure, rural development, workers’ welfare, peace and security, among others.

Other speakers at the event such as Senator Utazi (Enugu North Senatorial District), Rt. Hon. Oke (Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency), former Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Chief Okechukwu Itanyi, the two House of Assembly members from Igbo-Etiti LGA, Rt. Hon. Ezenta Ezeani and Rt. Hon. James Akadu, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the State Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, and the Council Chairman, Hon. Mrs. Nkechi Ugwu-Ojo, expressed their confidence in Gov. Ugwuanyi as the leader of Enugu State and lauded his remarkable achievements in the council area as well as his uncommon leadership style which has brought peace and good governance to the state.

Addressing huge crowds at the rallies, Gov. Ugwuanyi thanked the people of Nsukka and Igbo-Etiti LGAs for their unceasing prayers and support and urged them to vote massively for the PDP in the forthcoming LG Elections in the state.

The governor told the PDP chairmanship candidates in Nsukka LGA and Igbo-Etiti LGAs, Barr. Walter Ozioko and Hon. Ikenna Nwodo, respectively, and their deputies (Sylvanus Asogwa and Hon. Jude Amunabor) to promise their people that they will serve them with the fear of God if they are elected.

PDP flags were presented to the councillorship candidates of the party in the two LGAs by the State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani.

