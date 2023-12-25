Champion Newspapers Limited
Thanksgiving Service in Memory of late Chief J. K. Randle ( Lion of Lagos) born on 28th July 1909, died 17th December 1956 (Aged 47 years) held in Lagos

L-r...One-time President of the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria, Bashorun J.K. Randle ( son of chief .j.k Randle ) his wife Mrs Folashade, at the Church Service at cathedral Church of Christ Marina Lagos .
 Late Chief Joseph Kosoniola Randle MVO MBE was a Nigerian businessman and socialite from Lagos. He was Chef de Mission of the Nigerian Olympic team to Melbourne and was connected to various public activities in Lagos.

Nigerian businessman   and socialite from Lagos. Randle was a social crusader and philanthropist who started the Nigerian arm of the Anti-Tuberculosis Society, a member of the Lagos Town Council, dignitaries that attended the event at their residents in Lagos,  Yeye Oodua ,Erelu Kuti  IV of Lagos, Erelu Abiola Dosumu; former deputy Governor  of Lagos state Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele ; wife  of  former Head of Nigerian Interim National Government,  Mama Margaret Shonekan, Dr. Olufemi Olugbile; DrFemi Majekodunmi  and others at the event … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

