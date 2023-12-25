Gov. Sanwo-Olu, First Lady attends Christmas Service at Cathedral Church of Christ Lagos

L-r… Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, his wife, Dr. Ibijoke and Baba Oba of Ifewara, Chief Oladele Fajem.

L-r… Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope–Adefulire; Chancellor of the Diocese of Lagos, Justice (Mrs) Adedayo Oyebanji; Bishop, Diocese of Lagos, Revd. Ifedola Gabriel Okupevi and his wife, Mrs. Modupe.

Bishop, Diocese of Lagos, Revd. Ifedola Gabriel Okupevi; his wife, Mrs. Modupe; (both middle) Pose with the Clergy men, during the Christmas Service at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, on Monday, 25 December 2023…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

