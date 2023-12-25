Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Christmas Service at Methodist Church, Trinity Tinubu Lagos

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

C

Photo Gallery
L-r... Proto-Presbyter, Methodist Church of Trinity ... Very Revd Jonathan Bamidele Osin; Prelate Methodist  Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Aba Ali; Bishop, Trinity Church Council, Tinubu Lagos, Rt. Revd. Dr. Omotayo Oladipo Babalola.
9
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

From left: Priest, Methodist Church of Trinity Tinubu,  Lagos, the Rev. Enoch Oyeleke,   Proto-Presbyter,  The Very Revd. Jonathan Bamidele Osin; Prelate Methodist  Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Aba Ali; Bishop, Trinity Church Council, Tinubu Lagos, Rt. Revd. Dr. Omotayo Oladipo Babalola, Very Rev. Samuel Ojeyemi,  and Others, during the  Christmas  Service at Methodist Church, Trinity Tinubu Lagos, Nigeria on 25/12/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10553 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Gov. Sanwo-Olu, First Lady attends Christmas Service at…

Thanksgiving Service in Memory of late Chief J. K. Randle (…

Media Parley by Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, Vice Chancellor…

Nsu celebrates Kelechi Ekeoba on retirement as Assistant…

1 of 401