From left: Priest, Methodist Church of Trinity Tinubu, Lagos, the Rev. Enoch Oyeleke, Proto-Presbyter, The Very Revd. Jonathan Bamidele Osin; Prelate Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Aba Ali; Bishop, Trinity Church Council, Tinubu Lagos, Rt. Revd. Dr. Omotayo Oladipo Babalola, Very Rev. Samuel Ojeyemi, and Others, during the Christmas Service at Methodist Church, Trinity Tinubu Lagos, Nigeria on 25/12/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

