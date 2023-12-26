Ondo APC hails supporters for tolerance

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has identified that love, understanding, personal sacrifice and resilience can conquer any development, as demonstrated in 2023.

It noted that the system witnessed novel financial and political turbulence in the year, but the resolve of the politically sophisticated people to remain emotionally stable and maintain the peace has opened another chapter in the annals of our history as a people.

A statement by its Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaiye, said: “We retrospect into the activities that bestrode our state, and indeed Nigeria in 2023, let’s celebrate this Christmas with a conviction that we are putting behind the experience of hardship, and political uncertainty, as we march on to the era of economic prosperity.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State appreciated the confidence of the people in the party saying” our assurance is that APC-led government at all levels means well, and committed to the welfare of the people.

“The Ondo State chapter wishes all its teeming supporters and Christians all over Nigeria a happy celebration of love, forgiveness, sacrifice, team spirit, and greater expectation”.

