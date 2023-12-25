“Enough is enough” says Governor Mutfwang as over 50 people were killed within 48 hours in Plateau

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has lamented the resurgence of violent attacks in Plateau communities which led to loss of lives and properties.

Governor Mutfwang was speaking on Monday during a Christmas luncheon celebration organized by the Chief of Army Staff, LT.Gen TA Lagbaja for troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN, held in Mangu LGA.

The governor said that based on the intelligence reports available to them no less than 50 people were killed in Bokkos and Mangu local governments as a result of an attack that took place on Saturday and Sunday, saying “Enough is enough”

“The incessant attacks on innocent citizens, resulting in farmland destruction, cattle rustling, cattle-killing, displacement of people from their communities and dilapidation of infrastructure have intensified the challenges my administration needed to tackle.

“Some hoodlums have leveraged on the unfortunate attacks to perpetrate other acts of criminality such as armed robbery and kidnapping for ransom, amongst several others. I am delighted that both my administration and the efforts of the military have contributed immensely to mitigating these challenges.

While commending troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN efforts and resilience towards ensuring a peaceful Plateau, Governor Mutfwang assures of supporting security personnel in the state.

“We shall continue to strengthen other security agencies to complement the efforts of the troops. Today’s event brings back some nostalgic feelings as seen in the various cultural performances displayed by the beautiful array of dances and artists.

“No doubt, Plateau State is uniquely blessed with a rich cultural heritage. For us as a state, we must continue to harness this rich cultural diversity to solidify our unity and promote tourism.”

He appreciates President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for supporting the Armed Forces and providing leadership.

“As a government, we have revitalized the State’s own security outfit, Operation Rainbow with the training and commissioning of about 600 personnel across rural communities from the selected local government areas. The training in the remaining local governments will take place as soon as possible. These personnel will provide security intelligence from their local communities for swift response by security agencies”, Governor Mutfwang hinted.

