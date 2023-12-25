Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Media Parley by Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, Vice Chancellor University of Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Service)  Prof  Ayodele Atsenuwa; Deputy Vice Chancellor - Academics and Research,  Prof Bola Oboh; during the. Media  Parley organised by the Vice Chancellor University of Lagos on 21/12/2023... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
17
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r…University Librarian at the University of Lagos, Prof. Yetunde Zaid; Acting Registrar of  UNILAG, Mrs. Olakunle Esther Makinde; Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; Deputy Vice Chancellor – Academics and Research,  Prof Bola Oboh; Bursar  (UNILAG)  Mrs.Oluwafunmilola  Adekunle.

Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, addressing the media.

The Education Writers Association of Nigeria led by,  Mr. Gabriel Dike (5th) left, Presented a Plague to the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, while others watched, during the. Media  Parley organised by the Vice Chancellor University of Lagos on 21/12/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10550 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Gov. Sanwo-Olu, First Lady attends Christmas Service at…

Thanksgiving Service in Memory of late Chief J. K. Randle (…

Nsu celebrates Kelechi Ekeoba on retirement as Assistant…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, December 25, 2023

1 of 401