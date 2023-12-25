Media Parley by Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, Vice Chancellor University of Lagos

L-r…University Librarian at the University of Lagos, Prof. Yetunde Zaid; Acting Registrar of UNILAG, Mrs. Olakunle Esther Makinde; Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola; Deputy Vice Chancellor – Academics and Research, Prof Bola Oboh; Bursar (UNILAG) Mrs.Oluwafunmilola Adekunle.

Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, addressing the media.

The Education Writers Association of Nigeria led by, Mr. Gabriel Dike (5th) left, Presented a Plague to the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, while others watched, during the. Media Parley organised by the Vice Chancellor University of Lagos on 21/12/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng