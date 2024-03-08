Tension mounts in APC HQ as court fixes Idahosa’s case hearing date

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Justice James Kolawole Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, In what observers regard as a crucial development, has fixed March 14, 2024, as the date to hear the complaint brought before him by All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant in the Edo governorship election an serving law maker Hon. Dennis Idahosa.

Idahosa is challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress leadership for denying him the victory allegedly won in the first Congress of the party conducted by a properly constituted committee headed by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma in Benin, which was declared inconclusive by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Responding to Idahosa’s application presented by his counsel, Bode Olanipekun, SAN, of Wole Olanipekun & Co., Justice Omotosho issued directives for the service of the originating processes on Senator Monday Okpebolo.

This involves delivering the documents to the clerk of the National Assembly, an adult person, or an official at the Senate chambers in the National Assembly’s Three Arms Zone, Abuja.

Additionally, the documents are to be delivered to an adult person, official, or secretary at the 2nd defendant’s (APC) office located at 40, Blantyre Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Idahosa’s legal action sought to secure a ruling from the court declaring him as the APC’s candidate for the Edo governorship election.

He argued that the declaration of Sen. Monday Okpebholo, who scored 100 votes in the primaries on February 17, 2024, is in violation of the Electoral Act, the APC constitution, and the Guidelines for Primary Elections.

The upcoming court ruling has created tension at the National Headquarters of the party and adds to the already palpable tension surrounding the legal battle between Idahosa, the APC and Senator Akpakomiza.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has explained why the party has worked hard to entrench relationship with Ghana’s ruling party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje offered the insight into the relationship of APC and the Ghana ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) while being hosted by his Ghanaian counterpart at the weekend.

Ganduje who made the assertion at the headquarters of the NPP in Accra said the Ghanaian National Chairman of the NPP, Mr Stephen Ayesu was a good man.

Ganduje said both countries shared similar historical experiences and as such the need for the two powerful West African countries to work together in unity and mutual understanding.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje highlighted the need for political parties in Africa to understudy each other to bolster internal democracy and to improve the lot of impoverished Africans, yearning for good governance.

The APC national chairman who was accompanied to Accra by the Deputy National Chairman South, Hon. Emma Eneukwu, Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter, National Legal Adviser, Prof Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana, Chief of Staff, Malam Muhammad Garba, Senior Special Assistant Visual Communications, Aminu Dahiru and Senior Special Assistant Women Mobilisation, Ngozi Ononiwu said the visit to Accra was merely to reciprocate a similar visit by the leader of the NPP to Nigeria in late 2023.

The APC National Chairman advocated for parties in Africa to monitor elections in sister countries whenever an elections are taking place in such countries.

“We can learn from each other to improve our democracy, just like we used to have foreign observers monitoring our elections we can develop a template among ourselves so that political parties can equally visit other African countries to see how elections are been conducted. I think this will help us in nurturing our democracy.

“Today history is being made and repeated, the relationship between the two countries is that of a brotherhood. We want to institutionalise the relationship between the two ruling parties. I want to thank our forefathers for their struggle for independence that has today given birth to our democracy.

“I also want to use this opportunity to call on all parties across Africa especially the ruling parties to entrench internal democracy. Because as a ruling party, our first problem is lack of internal democracy due to contending interest in the ruling party.”

Responding, the National Chairman of the NPP, Mr Ntim thanked his Nigerian counterpart and his entourage for the reciprocal visit, urging both parties to sustain the moment.

Also, during the parley at the National Headquarters of the NPP the Chairman of the Council of Elders, Hackman Owusu Agyeman, spoke on the need to end conflicts and insecurity in some parts of Africa, especially in Nigeria.

The Majority Leader of the Parliament Hon. Afenyo Markins equally harped on the need to sustain African values and traditions.