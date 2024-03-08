International Women’s Day : Remi Tinubu, Peter Obi, Sanwo-Olu , Soludo, Uzodimma others celebrate Nigerian women for their contributions to nation’s development

Ibrahim Quadri ,Lagos, Pamela Eboh,Awka, Victor Duruamaku, Owerri, Favour Ishember, Abuja , and Daniel Dauda, Jos

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on Friday said investing in women would accelerate progress, saying bond among womenfolk should be a collective action.

Similarly, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the state government would continue to invest more in the development and welfare of women, noting “we cannot attain our full potential as a State if a significant part of our population is left behind.”

The duo made the remarks separately as part of measures to celebrate the International Women’s Day.

Senator Tinubu in a statement she personally signed and made available to newsmen said women should unleach their potentials to attain greatness.

She said, “Today, on International Women’s Day, I celebrate every woman – Daughters, Sisters, Aunts, Mothers, Grandmothers and also Great grand Mothers, for your resilience, passion, courage that brought us thus far.

Going by the theme, the First Lady noted, “This is the time to invest in women more than ever. Accelerating progress in any sphere requires that women have to be more involved.”

“That is why I see investing in women, not as charity, but a strategy to build the future of our dear nation, Nigeria. Equipping you with education, resources and opportunities to unleash your full potential, supporting your businesses, helping to dismantle economic barriers, and ensuring your voices are heard is a very crucial step.

“Therefore, my question to all women is: what are you doing to help the other woman? How are you investing in her?

“Let us all come together, bond and love one another. This is the pathway to accelerated progress. I charge all women; just pull a sister up, one at a time. You will be amazed what we can achieve collectively.”

Sanwo-Olu made the remark during the International Women’s Day celebration at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

The Governor was represented by his Deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat stressed women’s resilience and dedication even in the face of challenges is unquantifiable.

Sanwo-Olu said, “We believe that empowering them economically is a catalyst to positive change. We know and our state recognize and appreciate the roles of women as mothers, as sisters, care givers, among others. It is therefore necessary for them to be accorded their rightful place in the scheme of life,” he said

“As we celebrate the International Women’s Day today, we reiterate our commitment to invest more in the development and welfare of women and the girl child because we know that we cannot attain our full potential as a State if a significant part of our population is left behind.

He acknowledged and expressed gratitude to “women who have contributed and still contributing in diverse but significant ways to the growth and development of Lagos State.

“Your hard work, resilience and dedication even in the face of challenges is unquantifiable and we shall continue to support you to overcome the challenges hindering the attainment of your individual and collective goals,” he said.

He called on Stakeholders to to partner with the State Government to partner in the course of women development for the progress and development of the State and the country at large.

In her address, the Lagos First Lady, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu enjoined women especially mothers to give proper home training for their children, saying one of the means of attaining lofty positions was through sound education.

She also advised mothers to monitor the behavior of their wards. “See the way they behave to save them from drugs.”

In her welcome address, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, WAPA, Hon. Cecilia Bolaji Dada noted, “Investing in Women is not just a moral imperative, it is a smart investment in our collective future. When we support and empower women, we unlock their full potentials, drive economic growth, social development and sustainable progress for all. By providing women with equal opportunities, resources and support , we can create a more just , equitable and prosperous society for generations to come.

“In Lagos State, we are committed to championing the right and well – being of women , even as we ensure they have the right tools , skills and opportunities they need to thrive and succeed. Through our various programmes, initiatives and partnerships we are working tirelessly to address the root causes of poverty, inequality and discrimination that hold women back.”

The Commissioner called on all stakeholders – Government, Civil Societies to accelerate progress towards gender – equality and women’s empowerment, adding “Let us commit to cream a more inclusive, diverse and supportive environment where every woman and girl can reach her full potential to contribute meaningfully to the society.”

Meanwhile, Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has congratulated all women in the state and all over Nigeria on celebrating this year’s International Women’s Day today, with the theme “Inspire Inclusion”.

Expressing his sense of immense pride in the phenomenal women of Anambra State and, indeed, all of Nigeria, the governor commended their outstanding impacts as builders of society who deserve to be celebrated.

“Your impact is undeniable. You are the indomitable spirit that drives our families, businesses, and communities forward. You are the educators, the entrepreneurs, the innovators, the builders – the very foundation of our society. Today, and every day, we celebrate you.“

This year’s theme, “Inspire Inclusion,” resonates deeply as it is a call to action, a reminder that true progress comes when we all work together, men and women, side by side.

In Anambra, we are committed to ensuring that every woman has the opportunity to reach her full potential. That’s why we keep supporting and investing in initiatives that prioritize maternal healthcare, empower women economically, and champion the education of girls,” says the Governor

The Governor therefore calls on Ndi Anambra to continue inspiring and supporting inclusion of women, so that we can create an Anambra where every woman can dream big, achieve her goals, and contribute to the greatness of our State

Similarly, Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has lauded the great role women play in the development of our society, describing their dedication to the building a greater society as commendable.

The Governor did as he felicitated with women on the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day with the theme: Invest in Women

Governor Uzodimma singled out women from Imo State and described them as remarkable and worthy of the inclusivity in his administration.

Taking to his social media handle, Governor Uzodimma said: “I extend warm felicitations to the remarkable women of our dear Imo State on this auspicious occasion of the 2024 International Women’s Day. Your unwavering dedication to building a greater society is truly commendable.

“We deeply value the important role of women in our community, that is why I have ensured that inclusivity is at the heart of my administration, embracing the mantra of #InvestInWomen.

“As we celebrate this day, let us reflect on the countless achievements of Imo women worldwide. Your resilience and contributions are integral to our progress and together, we will continue to champion gender equality and celebrate the indomitable spirit of Imo women.”

.As groups lament high rate of women in extreme poverty

However, In commemoration of the 2024 International Women’s’ Day, the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD) and the Centre for Women Studies and Intervention (CWSI) have decried that Nigerian women make up roughly half the general population, yet they account for 70% of the 90 million Nigerians living in extreme poverty.

expressing their views on the economic plight confronting Nigerians today, and Nigerian women specifically, the

Programme Development & Funding Officer, CAFOD, Mmachukwu Onyeka-Chinweoke, who spoke with newsmen in a press conference in Abuja , said “as a nation, there is no way we can advance with half the population void of the necessary enablers to overcome poverty”

This , she said underscores the relevance of the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day – ‘Count Her In: Accelerating Gender Equality Through Economic Empowerment” and the sub-theme “Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress.”

Sadly, Chinweoke, lamented that Nigeria continues to fall short of achieving gender equality though the legal and policy framework on gender equality have been strengthened in the last decade.

Standing on the sustainable development goal, the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD) and the Centre for Women Studies and Intervention (CWSI) has jointly called on the Government of Nigeria at all levels to demonstrate its commitment to invest in and empower the great women of Nigeria.

She disclosed that CAFOD and CWSI is calling on the Government of Nigeria to throw its weight behind the implementation of this plan in the interest of not only Nigerian women, but also in the interest of national development.

The Catholic Agency for Overseas Development (CAFOD) and the Centre for Women Studies and Intervention (CWSI) are both civil society organisations with decades of experience, promoting gender justice, women’s economic empowerment and protection in Nigeria.

And have remained committed to journey with the government to ensure that meaningful investment in women is accelerated and achieved across Nigeria.

.Investing in women, girls critical to transform economies- World Bank

However, The World Bank says investing in women and girls’ empowerment is critical to transform economies and improving peope’s lives.

The bank said this in its Regional publication on “Girl Power for Africa: Accelerating Equality in Western and Central Africa’’, on Friday as the world marks the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s celebration as designated by the United Nations is: “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’’.

According to the bank, to win the development race, investing in women’s and girls’ empowerment is critical to transforming economies and improving people’s lives.

“Also making sure that half the population has access to equal opportunities and is not left behind.’’

The bank said while Sub-Saharan Africa continued to advance reforms to close the legal gender gap, the recent Women Business and the Law report highlighted the broad gap between laws on paper and the reality on the ground.

It said such reforms were breaking barriers and allowing women and girls to realise their full potential.

“In Western and Central Africa, considerable progress has been made in promoting girls’ education, championing legal reforms, improving livelihood opportunities, and developing more inclusive financial systems.

“Yet, progress in some areas has not fully translated into lifting girls and women in all areas.

“Nearly six out of 10 girls in Western and Central Africa are still not in secondary school, two out of 10 bear a child as teenagers and nearly half believe that a husband is justified in beating his wife.

“A woman in the region earns significantly less than a man, regardless of whether she is a farmer, wage worker, or entrepreneur.’’

The bank said the effects of intertwined crises of conflict, food security, and the continued consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, were further exacerbating existing inequalities.

Ousmane Diagana, World Bank Vice-President for Western and Central Africa, was quoted as saying “now is our opportunity to deliver results at scale for an equitable tomorrow.

“Educated and empowered girls and women recognise their inherent worth and will fuel sustainable economies and benefit societies and humanity at large.”

The bank said investing in women and girls was the right thing to do.

NAN reports that the IWD is celebrated annually on March 8 to highlight women’s achievements, raise awareness about discrimination, and take action to drive gender equality.

.Obi celebrates Nigeria Women for contributions to nation’s development

Peter Obi, the main opposition voice and presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, has praised Nigeria women for their immeasurable contributions to the nation’s development.

Obi conveyed the felicitation in a statement he issued to celebrate the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD) on Friday.

The statement was released by the party’s Chief Spokesman, Dr Yunusa Tanko, in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8 to acknowledge social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

It is also a call to action for gender equality.

This year’s IWD has the theme – “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”.

Obi said that the IWD was set out to celebrate the potentiality of women folks globally.

“I like therefore to use this unique day to join the international community in celebrating women all over the World.

“Their existence has made procreation in the World possible.

“On a special day like this, I like to especially celebrate Nigerian women whose inestimable contributions to our nation have continued to greatly impact our growth and development.

“We appreciate the resilience, perseverance and tireless sacrifices of our Nigerian women, who in the face of the many challenges facing our nation, continue to resonate with hope for a better nation,” he said.

According to him, a report by country meters shows that women account for 49.4 per cent of the total population in Nigeria.

He said that such significant numbers, if adequately empowered, would contribute significantly to our national development.

According to him, education remains the greatest empowerment for all, especially for the women.

“Sadly, the poor female school enrolment in Nigeria has remained a source of worry.

“UNICEF reports that 50 per cent of Nigerian girls are not attending school at the basic level, which is the most important, with girls accounting for about 7.6 million of the about 18 million out-of-school children in the country.

“These challenges must, therefore, be addressed, to raise a generation of empowered and productive women who will contribute to our national development, peace, and progress,” he said.

Obi called for a broad inclusion of women in governance.

He lamented that political participation of women in governance has remained very low, despite the National Gender Policy which demands 35 percent involvement of women in all governance processes.

According to him, it is reported that in the 2023 elections, of the over 15,000 candidates who contested for different elective positions, only about 10 percent were women.

He added that it was reported that women accounted for 41 per cent of ownership of micro-businesses in Nigeria with about 23 million female entrepreneurs in the SME sector, who with adequate support, would aid our journey from consumption to production.

“More women, therefore, must be given the chance to play active roles in governance.

“Our women have continued to distinguish themselves in leadership positions and public offices. When given more opportunities, I believe they will do more.

“The entrepreneurial spirit of our women, when encouraged and supported, will greatly impact our economic development.

“United with our women, therefore, our journey to the New Nigeria becomes even more possible,” Obi

.Nigerian women resilient, industrious, says Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON has congratulated women on the occasion of the 2024 International Day of Women, saying they deserve all the respect.

Akpabio, in a statement to celebrate the women signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh singled out Nigerian women for praise saying they are a full package and a special breed.

Eulogising the resilient spirit of the Nigerian woman, Akpabio appreciated their daily struggles describing them as resilient, industrious, and unwavering.

He said the theme of this year’s celebration “Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress” was apt because no nation succeeds without investing in women as it is popularly agreed that “Train a woman and you train a nation”.

Akpabio assured that the National Assembly under his chairmanship will continue to advocate for the improved welfare of our women adding that “We are very conscious that failure to invest in women is akin to killing development and destroying a nation”

According to him, the campaign theme of the 2024 IWD celebration, “Inspire inclusion” was in tune with the thinking of the 10th Senate, which is working assiduously to enact laws that would increase girl-child enrolment in school, fight against sexual exploitation and generally give what is due to the womenfolk.

“I wish to use the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day to proudly celebrate our women- mothers and sisters. On behalf of my family, Constituents, the Senate, and the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I sincerely wish our women a peaceful and fruitful celebration.

“I must say you are the best and I sincerely appreciate you”.

.You’re significant in addressing global challenges, says Governor Mutfwang

Also, Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has joined the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, and prominent women worldwide in celebrating the 2024 International Women’s Day, which he described as significant in addressing global developmental challenges faced by women.

Governor Mutfwang, a staunch advocate for the progress of the girl child, described the theme of the 2024 International Women’s Day, “Invest in women: Accelerate progress,” as crucial in ensuring a promising future for girls.

He lauded Nigerian women as hardworking, patriotic, resilient, and committed to selfless service for the nation’s growth and productivity.

Governor Mutfwang highlighted the importance of achieving gender equality and women’s well-being in all spheres of life, emphasizing the need for deliberate efforts to involve women in decision-making and empower them for societal growth and development.

He expressed his belief in the immense potential of women and his determination to liberate and empower them as exemplified by his appointment of a woman as Deputy Governor and several others to key positions in his administration.

He said the establishment of the Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission by his administration is aimed at creating an enabling environment for women to champion issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and the prevention of violence and abuse against women.

Governor Mutfwang, on behalf of the government and people of Plateau State, congratulated Plateau women and beyond on this auspicious occasion and urged them to channel their energy towards creating awareness of social issues affecting women’s growth for the overall development of the state and Nigeria.