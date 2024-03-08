Stop taking advantage of students to extort, exploit them, Rector warns lecturers

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Acting Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Dr. Uche Onyegbu Friday, warned staff of the institution against all forms of extortion and exploitation of students.

He warned that his administration would not condone exploitation under any guise, just as he appealed to matriculants to resist extortion by lecturers or even old students under any guise.

Speaking at the 40th matriculation ceremony of the institution, Onyegbu also warned against any form of indecent dressing and behavior, insisting that decency and good conduct were part of the uncompromising culture of the Polytechnic.

He congratulated the matriculants, describing their choice of the Polytechnic as wise decision.

He said, “May I passionately appeal to you to resist extortion by lecturers or even students under any guise. Report any such case to the Management.

“The Management has come out with a dedicated phone line that will be for cases of extortion. This is in demonstration of our resolve to stamp out this dangerous practice.

“We are sounding a note of warning to all staff that this administration does not condone exploitation under any guise. Do not allow yourself to be used to set example.”

The Acting Rector further reassured the students of management’s commitment in

ensuring they had a successful and fruitful stay in the institution.

He listed some of such commitments to include ensuring all programmes being run by the polytechnic were accredited as well as maximum security for sustainable peace in the institution.

His words, “We have also put measures in place to renew the accreditation of some of the programmes whose accreditation validity will be expiring soon. We are also going to mount new programmes especially in engineering and the sciences.

“Management has ensured that there is security and sustainable peace in the

Polytechnic so that students can concentrate on their studies without fear or danger of molestation.

“There are many infrastructural projects

that have been completed and many other on going projects all in the bid to create

an enabling and conducive environment that will aid our students in attaining their

full potentials.

“Furthermore, we have concluded plans to start construction of School of Financial Studies complex. The Management will not relent in promoting and sustaining quality learning in the Polytechnic.

“It’s also important to note that as a TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and

Training) institution, it is expected that the education and training you will acquire

here will enable you to become self-reliant, productive and independent.

“Polytechnic education, incidentally is skewed to encourage high productivity

through skill acquisition and development. So develop your skills and learn new

ones with the aim of sustaining yourself financially as a student and after you had

graduated. Know that your future starts now. Not tomorrow.

“I therefore call on you our new students to take advantage of these opportunities to soar in your studies.

“I want to also urge the staff, both teaching and non- teaching to extend the attitude of hospitality and friendliness which we

are known for in Federal Polytechnic Oko to these new students. Treat them like

your younger ones, give listening ear to them and guide them in making right steps.

“Don’t take advantage of them or be unnecessarily harsh to them. Treat them the way you would want your child to be treated.”

While advising the matriculants to avoid frivolities and to focus on their studies, which he said, remained the main reason for their admission, Onyegbu warned them against all forms of vices, including cultism, examination malpractice, extortion and hooliganism.

“I want to resound it that this polytechnic is a no breeding ground for cultism. We have a robust and highly effective security apparatus that knows their onus. You cannot evade them.

“To our new students, you must shun all forms of vices namely cultism, examination malpractice, extortion, hooliganism etc. We have zero tolerance for these profane acts and indulging in them attract severe penalties including expulsion.

“Here, we have a dress code that extols decency. We are strongly against any form of indecent dressing and behavior. Decency and good conduct are part of our culture and we do not compromise on that

“I urge you to follow the rules and regulations. Imbibe the culture of respect and politeness. It is my joy to receive you as part of the Polytechnic community.”