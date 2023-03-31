Taraba residents commend Supreme Court, as cash flows

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Residents of Jalingo, the Taraba state capital, have commended the judiciary over its ruling on the extension of the validity of old naira notes.

Residents who spoke to our reporter in the state capital appreciated the federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for complying with the court order.

Our correspondent who monitored some Automated Teller Machine (ATM) points of various commercial banks and Point of Sale (POS) operators within Jalingo reported that many people were excited after withdrawing the amount they wanted from an ATM and some POS operators in the Jalingo metropolis.

Most of the ATM points he visited were dispensing cash to customers and the queue has been reduced drastically as confirmed by Hasana W. Yohana, Sister Ada, and Douglas Jonah who patronized the banks.

They also expressed hope that the incoming administration of Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu will provide more dividends of democracy to Nigerians and make the nation a better place to live in.

However, some water vendors “known as Mai ruwa”, mobile tailors known as “patchers,” and fruit sellers, while they did not speak in English during the interview with our correspondent, described the current situation as more appreciable as they are now getting cash from customers.

Recall that before the Supreme Court judgment, many Nigerians including the people of Taraba state lamented the ripple effect of the cash crunch on their businesses and day-to-day activities.

Also, recall that the Supreme Court had on March 3, 2023, extended the validity of old two hundred, five hundred, and one thousand naira notes till December 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, there is no doubt that the directive by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele that the banks should comply with the court’s order is yielding a positive result in making life easier for Nigerians.