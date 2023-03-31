How BVAS exposes irregularities in past elections, says Lagos APC

-Says machine records 88 percent success in 176,606 polling units in 2023

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Lagos State on Thursday described the introduction of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, BVAS by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has making the just concluded 2023 elections to be credible.

The Lagos APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Seye Oladejo gave the remarks during a press briefing in Ikeja, noting INEC deserved some applause for the feat achieved.

Also speaking at the briefing, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso denied the viral report that there was death during the recently concluded elections in the State.

He said, “Personally, I have taken it upon myself, I asked the Commissioner of Police last night, and he said there was no death. It is the strategy of those who want to cause confusion. They used the same strategy during Endsars,” he noted.

While giving the credence to his claim, Oladejo said comparing the last three elections- 2015, 2019 and 2023 and using the leading three political parties, saying “one can safely conclude that the 2023 election is the most credible, freest and fairest.

“While 29,432,083 and 28,614,190 votes were cast in 2015, 2019, a total 24, 965,218 votes were cast in 2023. The margin of victory in 2015, 2019 and 2023 are 2,571,759, 3,928,869 and 1,810, 206, representing 53.9% in 2015, 55.6% in 2019 and 36.6% in 2023.

“What the above numbers say to us is that the BVAS introduced by INEC helped tremendously in ensuring that only registered voters accredited and captured by the machine could vote.

“The BVAS recorded 88% success rate in the 176, 606 polling units across the nation. BVAS malfunctioned in 9% of polling units and was fixed. BVAS was replaced in 2% of polling units where it malfunctioned. In our view, INEC deserves some applause for this feat.

“The reforms also ensured that violence was reduced to the barest minimum. It is very sad and unfortunate that 13 deaths were recorded in electoral violence in the 2023 elections; no life should be lost at all.

“Every death mocks our humanity, but compared to 150 in 2019, 100 in 2015, 800 in 2011, 300 in 2007, 100 in 2003 80 in 1999, we have made some progress. The security agencies should be commended for a job well done,” he said.

APC spokesman added, “Ethnicity, which is anathema to democracy, has never been a factor in the voting pattern in Lagos State. It was introduced and orchestrated by the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. His intention was to pitch a section of the populace against another.

“It is on record that, there are 13,325 polling units in Lagos State and there were reports of disturbances in about 130 or one percent of all the polling units. I think that is too infinitesimal for anyone to rely upon to say that the election was not free and fair. In other words, under no circumstance can we say this has invalidated the credibility of the elections.

“Many false narratives have been put in the public space by the aggressors in the last election, who have turned round to shed crocodile tears in their bid to play the victim. The elections have been won and lost. It is time for all patriotic citizens to concentrate on building our dear State and, by extension, the nation. But this is not the thinking of the opposition, who have shown that they lack the true spirit of sportsmanship.

” His intention was to pitch a section of the populace against another. When he started his campaign, he was Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. He soon metamorphosed into Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour and, with his mother, was campaigning in areas seen as having heavy Igbo population, adopting Igbo as the language of communication.

“The candidate, who does not speak Yoruba, showed his resentment for the people he desired to lead when he retorted that “I don’t think in Yoruba” – in reply to a reporter’s question. His supporters latched on to his body language and disposition to taunt the Yoruba and other Lagosians by proclaiming that Lagos is a no-man’s land.

“Mr Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour played a prominent role in the #EndSARS protest, a peaceful action, which became a veneer for the destruction of public and private assets when it was hijacked by hoodlums. Lagos lost many of its cherished assets. The DNA laboratory (the first of its kind in West Africa) was burnt down; the iconic Lagos High Court, one of the most recognizable buildings in Nigeria, was razed. So was City Hall, which was established in 1900. Hundreds of brand-new high-capacity BRT buses, among other assets, were burnt in the orgy of madness from which our dear state is yet to recover.

“However, it is to be noted that Mr. Chinedu is not the only Yoruba of mixed race in politics. Besides, there are people of Igbo parentage who are very dear to the heart of Lagosians. Many have held positions in the Lagos State Cabinet and Agencies.

“The allegations of threat and intimidation of voters is a typical deployment of the strategy of the aggressor playing the victim. How else do we explain the case of Omatseye Iseli a.k.a Tee Mac, a Labour Party chieftain who went to a polling unit with wild dogs, boasted of his unlawful action, only to jump into the media space the following day to allege intimidation after it was glaring that his party lost woefully in the gubernatorial election.

“We also need to state that the false alarm that members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) perpetrated violence during the election cannot be substantiated. The party has loyalists, members and sympathizers in all nooks and crannies of the state. It has no reason to embrace violence. On the contrary, our members were mostly the victims of intimidation and violence. Many are still in hospitals where doctors are battling to save their lives.

“There have been futile efforts to discredit the 2023 general elections, with some of the losers and their sympathisers alleging that it is the worst election in the history of the nation. They are trying to turn truth on its head. A comparative analysis of past and last elections will help us to establish the truth.”

While commending Security Agents for their conduct during the elections, he added they were prompt in nipping crises in the bud in flash points. They maintained decorum in the face of confrontation in some areas.

He however pointed out that the security agencies need to go a step further by curbing the excesses of warmongers and scaremongers desperate to foment trouble in the State.