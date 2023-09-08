Talent Hunt: NGO targets 1,196 Rivers Youths for training, empowerment

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, PORT HARCOURT

A Non-Governmental Organization, (NGO), Mumagee Foundation for Youth, Women and the Girl Child Empowerment (MFYWGCE) in conjunction with Mgee Empire Global Limited has unveiled ‘African Talent Pool-‘Rivers Got Talent’ as it embarks on youths talent hunts to discover, develop, promote and showcase such talents to the world.

Founder of the NGO and Nigerian Singer/Actress, Gift Eke, (aka Muma Gee), who made this known during an interactive session with journalists in Port Harcourt on Thursday, said she was relocating from Lagos back to Port Harcourt “to develop my home”.

Mumagee as she is popularly known said 1,196 teens and youths in Rivers State have been earmarked to benefit from the talent hunt.

She noted that 52 youths from each of the 23 local government areas of Rivers state between the ages of 13 years and above are to benefit from the programme.

According to her, the African talent pool and the voice of the girl child, Africa project is aimed at engaging vast communities to mobilize both human and financial resources to reach out to the youths and young stars who are faced with diverse challenges.

She added that the foundation was designed to champion a cause in human capital development, to benefit a target persons, communities and the nation at large.

She further said the organisation is committed to reforming the youths, unlocking the untapped potentials of our young stars through positive mindset, geared towards self-actualization, poverty eradication, mentorship for pedigree leadership and harnessing of talents among others.

“The Mumagee Foundation for Youth, Women and the Girl Child Empowerment is passionately driven by the gravity and density of challenges faced by the less privileged in the society. And so, the foundation, in a bid to improve their lives through social intervention and advocacy, using programs and projects such as African Talent Pools in collaboration with government and other partners to explore ways to engender policies friendly to them.

“As a corporate entity, the Mumagee Foundation for Youth Empowerment, an NGO with global reach with headquarters here in Rivers state, committed and deliberately determined to addressing the challenges of the youths, women and the girl child, hence, the mumagee foundation family, a global village of like minds who are driving this vision across.

She however solicited for partnership from the state and local governments, the media, spirited individuals and stakeholders in the state to achieve the goal.

Speaking, Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, Comrade Stanley Job Stanley commended here for the vision and dedication to develop young talents in the state.

He assured the Foundation of unalloyed support of the union, and called on other artists and celebrities in the state to emulate Mumagee.