Umahi Partners South East Governors On Road Infrastructural Development

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Minister of Works, David Umahi has resolved to partner South East Governors in a bid to transform the region’s road infrastructural development in order to bring an end to the perennial issue of failed roads and none motorable roads in the region.

Umahi stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Abia State, Alex Chioma Otti and his counterpart, the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Ndubuisi Mba respectively during his ongoing inspection tours of Federal road projects in the region.

The Minister at each visit listed and narrated all the federal road projects in the state and pleaded for collaboration and synergy to getting the work done.

He said such effort will bring development and boost socio-economic and commercial activates in the region.

“We have 11 federal road projects ongoing in Abia state and up to ten in Enugu state and all of them are going on well. Some are on Tax credit Scheme, while others on MTN sponsorship. Some others on Sukuk, they all have funding and the ones on budget we will do something about it to make sure the roads are put in use for our people.

“Get us informed if you notice anything wrong, and I suggest the appointment of an SSA on federal roads, which will help to get you informed well on any issue that may delay work”, he said.

Umahi took time to explain to them of the FG’s new proposal on what it calls Brown Field and Green Field Projects which he noted will bring to an end the issues of dragging for refund on money spent by state government in constructing federal roads in their states.

He said this is rather an easy agreement and transparency incorporated.

“You can do federal roads if you want but no refund for now from federal government because there is no money.

But I suggest you key in into what we call Green field or Brown Field Road Projects. “You construct a new road you toll it get your money and we start to share the profit, or you take up a constructed road, to maintain it, you toll get your money and we share the profit, we can talk more on it” He said

The Minister introduced the use of concrete pavement technology as a better option on road construction in the region considering the soil texture of the region.

He said such technology is cheaper, safer and it lasts longer than asphalt without maintenance for a longer time.

“It is safer doing it on concrete and it’s cheaper, Asphalt is good but it will not last long. I believe strongly that if we start using it in the region it will help us because water does not disturb it rather it makes it stronger without much maintenance, but it’s durable having stayed for long” He said

Umahi pledged his support for states in delivering the dividend of democracy to the citizens and the nation at large saying the federal government came prepared and determined to ensure that a significant milestone is achieved in providing good road network across the nation.

He directed the Federal Controllers of Works in the States to always be in close contact with Governors and must brief them on any project to be executed in the state and also to speak up freely if there is any challenge that needs state attention.

Also to check insecurity on the highways, the Minister encouraged the Governors to clear road sides at least up to fifty (50) meters inside which he said will give a clear vision and feasibility in case of any emergency, and can also be used for agricultural crops that doesn’t grow tall.

Responding, the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti welcomed the Minister for his visit, saying the visit came right in time as the new government prepares to embark on some road projects in the state and promise to key into rigid pavement technology.

He congratulated him on his appointment describing it as a well-deserved appointment considering his antecedents in infrastructural development in Ebonyi State and urged him to replicate same in the South East and the Nation at large, for the benefit of all.

Speaking, the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Ndubuis Mbah commended his immediate response to visiting federal road projects in different states across the Nation describing it as desirable.

The Governor thanked him for his innovation on the use of concrete pavement, saying the idea is worth keying into.