Nwoye floor Oduah PDP, as tribunal dismisses petition filed against his victory

By Pamela Eboh, Awka

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, NAEPT, sitting in Awka, Anambra State has dismissed the petition of Senator Stella Oduah and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the victory of Dr Tony Nwoye of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 presidential election for lack of merit.

Senator Oduah and her party, PDP, in a consolidated petition: EPT/AN/SEN/1/2023 & EPT/AN/SEN/2/2023 had approached the Election Petition Tribunal to challenge the declaration of Dr Tony Nwoye as a validly elected Senator for Anambra North Senatorial district by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But the EPT in its ruling on the matter on Wednesday dismissed the case, saying it lacked merit.

Similarly, the National Assembly Election Tribunal in Awka upheld the victory of Dr Tony Nwoye and the Labour Party in the Anambra North Senatorial election held on February 25th, 2023.

The Tribunal dismissed All grounds of the petition filed by Stella Oduah and PDP for lack of merit.

The ruling has triggered celebrations among supporters Of Dr Tony Nwoye and good people of Anambra North.

Responding to the judgment, some of Supporters of Senator Dr Tony Nwoye said the judgment has reaffirmed their commitment in voting Dr Tony Nwoye in the February election as he was truly declared by INEC. “This is victory for the good people of Anambra North Senatorial district, victory for Labour Party and Anambra people in general and victory for the election processes.

Dr Tony Nwoye of the Labour Party was declared the winner of Senatorial district after scored 94,779 votes to defeat the closet, Senator Stella Oduah who polled a total of 50,146 votes