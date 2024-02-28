SystemSpecs Founder John Obaro Bags Trinity University Honorary Doctorate Degree

Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos State, has conferred Nigeria’s foremost software entrepreneur, visionary founder, and Group Managing Director of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited, Dr. John Tanimola Obaro, with an honorary doctorate, Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Computing and Information Technology at its maiden convocation ceremony held on February 23, 2024.

Dr. Obaro was honoured for his exceptional contributions to technology, entrepreneurship, and financial innovation. His unwavering commitment to excellence has left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s financial landscape, inspiring generations to come.

The convocation ceremony, a landmark event for the university, was held at the Trinity University City Campus and attracted a prestigious array of individuals from the realms of academia and business.

Dr. Obaro laid the foundation for the enterprise known as SystemSpecs in 1992. Renowned for the creation of the Remita e-payment platform, a key facilitator of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), and the development of the HumanManager software, the company has made significant strides in providing solutions to challenges confronting businesses, governments, and individuals. Today, it continues to hold a dominant position in the software industry in Africa.

Prof. Clement Kolawole, the Acting Vice Chancellor of Trinity University, extolled Dr. Obaro’s accomplishments, stating, “Dr. Obaro is a successful entrepreneur who has made an indelible mark in the technology and e-payment space through SystemSpecs. The university is honoured to recognise him for his outstanding contributions to society and his remarkable success in life.”

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Obaro expressed his gratitude to the university and pledged to be a dedicated ambassador for the institution. He also acknowledged the unwavering support of his family and the 500-strong team at SystemSpecs.

Dr. Obaro encouraged the graduating students to persevere in the face of challenges, emphasising that determination and hard work are key to success. He shared his journey of establishing SystemSpecs amidst economic challenges, inspiring the graduates to seize the opportunities that lie within these challenges.

“Challenges related to the exchange rate, food and energy crises, and the desire to seek better prospects abroad have persisted in Nigeria for decades. However, these obstacles have not deterred determined and resilient individuals from achieving success within the country.”

“The inclination to ‘japa’ (a colloquial term for emigrating) is not a recent phenomenon; it existed over 30 years ago when I felt inspired by God to establish SystemSpecs. While emigration remains an option, it is not the sole path. Amidst the economic challenges lies a realm of opportunities waiting to be explored for your personal growth and success,” said Dr. Obaro.

Dr. Olufemi Oyinsan, a member of the Board of Trustees at Trinity University, expressed gratitude to Dr. Obaro for his partnership with the university, wishing him continued success. “We appreciate your trust in us to confer upon you the Honorary Doctorate. As a valued partner of the university, we hope that your journey continues to illuminate,” he said.

The event also saw the former First Lady of Oyo State, Dr. Florence Ajimobi, being awarded a Doctor of Business Administration (D.BA). The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including the former Chairperson of First Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Ibukun Awosika.

Dr. Obaro is a distinguished alumnus of the Ahmadu Bello University, where he obtained a first degree in computer science and mathematics in 1979, and the University of Lagos where he obtained an MBA in 1981 and an alumnus of the Lagos Business School Chief Executive Program (CEP), 1998. He is a Fellow of the Centre for African Policy Development and Research in Glasgow, Scotland, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Nigeria (CIBN), and a Fellow of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS).

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Obaro, SystemSpecs has blossomed into a robust holding company, encompassing major subsidiary entities such as Remita Payment Service Limited, HumanManager Limited, Deelaa Limited, and SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited.