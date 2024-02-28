Republic of GUYANA ,Prophet Commander CSI advice to Nigerians

HOW TO SURVIVE THIS CURRENT SITUATION IN NIGERIA

In a recent advisory, the Prophet of the Republic of Guyana, Commander CSI the esteemed founder of the Prophetic Embassy shares valuable insights on navigating the current challenges faced by Nigerians. His advice emphasizes practical steps and a positive mindset to endure the situation.

Don’t take it personally, it’s a general problem affecting everyone.

Temporarily suspend all your projects for now until things normalize. And avoid unnecessary stress over predetermined targets.

Exercise fiscal responsibility by minimizing frivolous spending. Always ensure you buy what is necessary and important.

Endeavour to differentiate between your needs and wants. Needs are things required because they are very important. While wants are things you would like/desire to have. Focus on fulfilling necessities during this period.

Prioritize basic needs for now, it is advisable to go for your needs and not wants.

The most important thing now is feeding and health. It is not bad if you touch your savings at this time to survive.

Maintain a healthy work-life balance. And avoid excessive stress for overall well-being. Don’t overwork yourself, just because you want more money. Work a little and rest a little. Anyone who fails to rest will be laid to rest.

Think critically without overthinking as excessive contemplation can impact happiness. Always think well.

Don’t lose hope in whatever goal you have set to achieve. God is able to bring HOPE into your life even when everything seems hopeless.

Manage anger constructively, recognizing its destructive potential in challenging times. Anger doesn’t solve anything. It builds nothing. But it can destroy everything.

Rise above rudeness by not taking it personally and choosing silence over confrontation. Never respond to rudeness. Ignore them and be silent.

Limit non-essential travel to minimize exposure to potential risks. And reduce going to places that are not very important.

Avoid bad and shocking news if you can, especially if you already have high blood pressure. Instead, listen to good music, watch comedies and laugh out stress.

Embrace the fleeting nature of life and cherish each moment, avoid unnecessary worries. Life is short, time is fast. No replay, no rewind. So enjoy every moment as it comes.

This is not the time to forsake God or get discouraged in serving God. In fact, this is the time to serve God more

Always know that this time will still come and pass like EBOLA, CORONA VIRUS, etc. Don’t kill yourself because your tomorrow is far better than your today.

We will conquer this one too, by God’s special grace, Amen

Prophet of the Republic of Guyana, Commander CSI concludes with a message of hope, expressing confidence in overcoming the challenges through divine Grace.

He therefore urges utilizing these times to deepen faith and commitment to serving God. Reminding the community that “Tough times do not last but tough people do”.

*~I AM COMMANDER CSI. The Founder of Prophetic Embassy with branches across the globe but has headquarters at Portharcourt.

I COME IN PEACE

For a better society

