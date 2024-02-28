TotalEnergies Wins the Upstream Company of the Year Award at 2024 NIES

TotalEnergies has been rated the Upstream Company of the Year (2023) at the ongoing Nigeria International Energy Summit, NIES, in Abuja. The announcement was made at the NIES 2024 Gala Dinner & Awards which took place on Tuesday February 27 at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Abuja.

Obi Imemba, TotalEnergies Executive Director, Joint Venture Asset, received the award on behalf of the Managing Director/Country Chair, Matthieu Bouyer. The award shows that the energy industry stakeholders acknowledge the continued efforts of TotalEnergies in providing more energy with less emissions in the company’s march to net zero by 2050. Just before the end of 2023, TotalEnergies recorded another milestone, making it the first energy company in Nigeria to achieve zero routine flaring in all of its exploration and production activities in the country. The company is also collaborating with the NNPC Limited for improved environmental protection and emission reduction through its Methane Detection technology.

Earlier at the opening ceremony held at the same venue, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his keynote address remarked that the theme for the 2024 NIES was not only timely but critical especially considering the present challenges facing the nation.

“The theme of this year’s summit – Navigating the new energy world order: Security, Transition and Finance is not only timely but also critical as we find ourselves at the crossroads of unravelling and transforming global energy landscape,” said Mr. President.

President Tinubu stated: “Energy security as we know is of paramount importance. In the face of emerging challenges, both geopolitical and technological, we must ensure the resilience of our technology infrastructure.”

He used the opportunity to shed more light on his government’s rationale for the removal of fuel subsidy. “As we stand at the crossroads of the 21st century, it is imperative that we re-evaluate our energy policies to ensure a sustainable and secure future. The decision to remove petroleum subsidy is a challenging one but it’s a step we must all take to secure our energy future and foster economic growth and development.” He was represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) Heineken Lokpobiri and his counterpart Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo reiterated the urgent need to turn the country’s resources to economic prosperity while the former clarified the issues of IOC’s leaving Nigeria. “They are only going deep offshore and not leaving Nigeria,” said Mr Lokpobiri.

The Country Chair, TotalEnergies companies in Nigeria, Matthieu Bouyer led the Senior Leadership Team of both upstream and downstream, and other company staff to the conference.

TotalEnergies is a platinum sponsor of the 7th NIES that commenced on Monday February 26 and is expected to end by March 1, 2024.