NLNG advocates enhanced digitalisation in the Nigerian energy sector

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) on Tuesday in Abuja called on players in the Nigerian energy industry to draw insights from NLNG’s ongoing integration of digital technologies to improve operational efficiency, reduce emissions, increase revenue and remain competitive as it deals with rapid global changes and energy transition.

During a panel discussion themed “Digital Transformation and Sustainable Energy Solutions in Upstream and Downstream Sectors” at the 7th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES), NLNG’s Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Olakunle Osobu, emphasised the pivotal role of digital technologies and data analytics in enhancing efficiency, productivity, safety standards, and environmental sustainability across the energy value chain.

Highlighting the significance of nurturing young talent and embracing digital tools, Mr. Osobu underscored their criticality in streamlining processes, fostering innovation, and addressing sustainability challenges within the evolving energy landscape. He stated that leveraging digital solutions enables the industry to unlock unprecedented career opportunities while tackling resilience and sustainability imperatives.

Osobu lauded NLNG’s pioneering role in leveraging digital technology within the LNG sector. He cited examples such as the Smart Mobile Worker programme, which utilises smart helmets and tablets for remote support, enabling swift repairs, reducing mobilisation costs, and enhancing safety protocols. He also highlighted NLNG’s digital twin technology that replicates plant operations using real-time data for remote planning and improved safety measures without necessitating physical site visits. These initiatives, he stated, collectively bolster NLNG’s competitive edge by enhancing operational efficiency, environmental stewardship, workforce safety, and financial performance.

Furthermore, Mr. Osobu reiterated NLNG’s commitment to achieving its net-zero emissions target by 2040 through strategic deployment of digital solutions. Stressing the crucial role of comprehensive training programmes in maximising the benefits of digital transformation, he noted the importance of upskilling employees to leverage AI, machine learning, and other digital tools while enhancing cybersecurity awareness to mitigate evolving cyber threats stemming from increased digitalisation.

He stated further that continuous learning through training fosters innovation, introduces cutting-edge technologies, and sustains competitiveness within the industry.

Mr. Osobu was part of a panel session featuring industry leaders on Day 1 of 2024 NIES, which followed the summit’s inauguration by President Bola Tinubu (GCFR), who was represented by the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi.

