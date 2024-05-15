Suspended Ondo Senator Jimoh Ibrahim gets 55 Exco members’ confidence votes

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The executives and members of All Progressives Congress (APC) Igbotako Ward II in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State reacting to the suspension of the Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Dr.Jimoh Ibrahim, passed vote of confidence on the Senator.

At an emergency meeting on Tuesday, they declared their support for the lawmaker.

Ibrahim, who was one of the aspirants that participated in the recent gubernatorial shadow election,had dragged the party to court over the manner the governorship primary of the party was conducted on April 20 in the state.

The party stake holders in Igbotako Ward 11 and Okitipupa Local Government area had reviewed the party’s governorship primary election which they described as a sham.

They insisted that there was no election in the ward and Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state on April 20, 2024.

No fewer than 55 members of the party including the Local Government and Ward Executives signed that resolution of the party at the meeting, where they passed vote of confidence in Senator Jimoh Ibrahim.

They declared their unflinching support for the senator in his pursuit of justice in court concerning the governorship primary of the party in which several wards and all aspirants were deprived of voting.

Among the local government party executives who signed the resolutions are Otekaye Alana Sunday and Olowole Musa, Secretary and Assistant Public Relations Officer of the party, respectively.

