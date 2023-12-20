Suspected kidnapper killed during gun duel with police operatives, as police recover gun with rounds of ammunition in Enugu. 

—-as CP Kanayo reiterates his avowed commitment to deal ruthlessly with unrepentant violent criminals in Enugu Stat

Police Operatives attached to the Enugu State Command, serving in Hawk Tactical Squad, today, December 19, 2023, at about 10 a.m., swiftly responded to credible information and rescued four (4) kidnapped victims (three males and one female) in a forest at Agbogazi-Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area, barely one hour after their kidnap.

DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the Police Public Relations Officer Enugu State police command said the hoodlums allegedly opened fire on the police operatives . He stated” Tqhe gallant and tactful Operatives returned fire, neutralizing one of the hoodlums (photograph withheld for ethical reasons), forcing others to escape with fatal gunshot wounds. One (1) AK-47 rifle loaded with nineteen (19) rounds of live ammunition was recovered from them, while further manhunt operations to fish out the fleeing suspects are ongoing.

Recall that Police Operatives of the Command, working with other security personnel, similarly rescued travelers alleged to have been kidnapped along Ette Road in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, en-route Abuja, oaan 13/12/2023.

The Commissioner of Police, *CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, psc (+)*, while reiterating the avowed commitment of the Police to deal ruthlessly with unrepentant violent criminals and their activities in Enugu State, has commended the gallant efforts of the operatives, charging them to ensure that the fleeing miscreants are fished out, dead or alive.

The CP, therefore, entreats citizens of the State to remain law-abiding, vigilant, supportive, and report individuals sighted with gunshot wounds to the nearest Police Station, or call 08032003702, 08075380883, 08086671202, or 08098880172.